Through Oct. 31: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, $10-$15, free for ages 2 and younger. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Through Oct. 31: "Young Frankenstein" — 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sundays, Vintage Theatre, 1467 Dayton St., Aurora, $20-$38. Tickets required: vintagetheatre.org.
Through Oct. 31: Pumpkin Patch — With more than 30 activities, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Colorado Pumpkin Patch, 18065 Saddlewood Road, Monument, $12; coloradokidsranch.com/colorado-pumpkin-patch.
Through Nov. 13: 13th Floor Denver — 3400 E. 52nd Ave., Denver, $19.99 and up. Info: 13thfloorhauntedhouse.com.
Sept. 24-Nov. 6: Hellscream Haunted House — 3021 N. Hancock Ave., $20 and up. Info: hellscreamhaunt.com.
Sept. 25: Harvest Fall Festival — 10 a.m.-2 p.m., McAllister House Museum, 423 N. Cascade Ave.; 635-7925, emcallister.curator@gmail.com.
Sept. 25-Nov. 6: Haunted Mines — 3910 Palmer Park Blvd., $20 and up. Info: hauntedmines.org.
Oct. 1-31: Haunted Field of Screams — 10451 McKay Road, Thornton, $29.99 and up. Info: hauntedfieldofscreams.com.
Oct. 2-3: Reynolds Ranch House Harvest Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 2, noon-4p.m. Oct. 3, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, free for ages 3 and younger, pumpkins $5 each. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Oct. 8-10: Pumpkin Festival — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Oct. 9-30: Miners' Pumpkin Patch — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays, Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $10 in advance, $12 at door, includes one pumpkin, additional pumpkins $5 each. Tickets: wmmi.org.
Oct. 14-16 and 28-30: Ghosts in the Gardens — 5:45, 7:15 or 8:45 p.m., Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, go online for ticket prices. Advance tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Oct. 14-30: Victorian Horror — Molly Brown House Museum, 1340 Pennsylvania St., Denver, $18-$20. Tickets required: mollybrown.org.
Oct. 15: Night at the Museum: Fall Festival & Trunk or Treat — 5-9 p.m., Pikes Peak Children's Museum, 2565 Airport Road; tinyurl.com/dpm3hzrv.
Oct. 16-31: Boo at the Zoo — 4-8:30 p.m. Saturdays-Sundays, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, $19.75-$24.75. Tickets required: cmzoo.org/boo.
Oct. 19-24: Glow at the Gardens — Denver Botanic Gardens, 1007 York St, Denver, $17-$23. Advance tickets required: botanicgardens.org.
Oct. 22-23 and Oct. 29-31: "Rocky Horror Picture Show" — Melodrama dinner theater, 9 p.m., The Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave., Manitou Springs, go online for ticket prices. Tickets required: ironspringschateau.com.
Oct. 23: Family Fall Crawl — 3:30-8 p.m., Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St., $5. Tickets required and go on sale Oct. 1: give.cspm.org/fall-crawl.
Oct. 30: Pumpkin Carving Party — 9 a.m.-noon, Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5 per pumpkin. Register: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Oct. 30: Grown-Up Halloween Cooking Class — 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 5:30-8:30 p.m., The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., call for cost. Registration required: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
Oct. 30: Halloween History Hunt — For families with children ages 2-12, 10 a.m.-noon, Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St. Costumes encouraged. Registration required: cspm.org/event/halloween-history-hunt.
Oct. 30: Scarecrow Contest — 4-5 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $15 per scarecrow. Registration required: 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Oct. 30: Jack-o-Lantern Trail — 5:30-7:30 p.m., Fountain Creek Nature Center, 320 Peppergrass Lane, Fountain, $5; 520-6745; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers.
Oct. 30: Parent and Child: Spooky Cupcakes Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., The Seasoned Chef, Denver, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver, $75 per person. Registration required: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Oct. 31: Trunk or Treat — 5-7 p.m., Rustic Hills Baptist Church, 1927 N. Murray Blvd.; 596-0051.
