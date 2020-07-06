Evan Wyloge is a data/investigative reporter at The Colorado Springs Gazette, focused on accountability reporting of statewide importance. Previously, he worked for The Desert Sun/USA Today Network, the Arizona Center for Investigative Reporting and the Arizona Capitol Times. He has contributed to The New York Times, Washington Post, The Guardian, The Center for Public Integrity, Huffington Post, Mashable, The Sydney Daily Telegraph, France24, NCSL State Legislatures Magazine and others. He earned a degree in political science and French from Northern Arizona University and a master’s degree in journalism from Arizona State University.