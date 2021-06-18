Evacuation order for Lorson Ranch

Map of the area June 18th's evacuation order applied to.

 EPCSO

An evacuation order was sent to residents within a quarter-mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.

Per Gazette news partner KKTV, one suspect was in custody as of 6:30 p.m., and that the original call came in as a bomb threat. The Regional Explosives Unit is on scene.

The sheriff's office told residents there was law enforcement activity in the area, and to avoid emergency responders while leaving the area.

The affected area of the order is in the Lorson Ranch community, in southeast Colorado Springs.

