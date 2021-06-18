An evacuation order was sent to residents within a quarter-mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimage Road by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at around 4:40 p.m. Friday.
Any resident in a quarter mile radius of the 6300 block of Pilgrimmage - has already been evacuated by deputies. There is law enforcement activity in the area. Stay clear of the area. PIO will not be responding as we do not want people in the area until further notice. pic.twitter.com/jVO529qgAw— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) June 19, 2021
Per Gazette news partner KKTV, one suspect was in custody as of 6:30 p.m., and that the original call came in as a bomb threat. The Regional Explosives Unit is on scene.
The sheriff's office told residents there was law enforcement activity in the area, and to avoid emergency responders while leaving the area.
The affected area of the order is in the Lorson Ranch community, in southeast Colorado Springs.