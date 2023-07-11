By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -U.S. chipmaker Broadcom is set to win conditional EU antitrust approval for its $61 billion proposed acquisition of cloud computing firm VMware on Wednesday, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Last month, Reuters reported exclusively that Broadcom had succeeded in addressing the European Commission's concerns regarding its Fibre Channel Host-Bus Adapters (FC HBAs) by offering an interoperability remedy to rival Marvell Technology.

Broadcom is a leading supplier of FC HBAs, which are storage adapters that connect servers to storage located outside the server on a storage-area network using the fiber channel protocol.

The VMware deal is Broadcom's largest-ever acquisition as it looks to diversify into enterprise software.

The European Commission declined to comment.

The U.S. Federal Trade Commission and the UK competition agency are also examining the deal.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Porter)