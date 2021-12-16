PARIS • France imposed travel restrictions travelers from Britain on Thursday due to surging COVID-19 cases there, and several European countries also strengthened border controls on visitors from other EU states.
Plans for Christmas celebrations in Europe and many countries across the globe have been thrown into disarray by the rapid spread of the highly infectious omicron variant, which emerged in Hong Kong and Southern Africa last month.
Britain on Wednesday recorded its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. That prompted the French government to announce Thursday that only certain categories of travelers, including truck drivers, would be allowed between the two countries.
Anyone arriving from Britain would have to self-isolate.
“Our goal is to limit as much as possible the spread of omicron across our territory,” French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said. “Tourism and business travel for people who are not French nationals or Europeans, people who are not French residents, will be limited.”
British hospitals were struggling to maintain staffing levels due to people having to isolate with COVID-19, a senior medic told Reuters.
The 95-year-old Queen Elizabeth canceled a pre-Christmas lunch with her family as a precaution.
Sweden said it would require visitors from other Nordic nations to have a vaccine pass amid a jump in new infections in recent days.
Across the globe in Asia, South Korea said spiraling infections meant it too would reinstate strict rules constraining gatherings and closing restaurants, cafes and bars early.
The new wave of infections and the return to tighter restrictions comes just weeks before the second anniversary of the emergence of the coronavirus in Wuhan, China. Since then more than 5 million people have died of COVID-19 globally and more than 272 million cases have been reported.
Meanwhile, more than 8.5 billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to combat the disease — an effort that is now challenged by the omicron variant’s outburst.
At a summit of EU leaders in Brussels, tensions arose after Italy, Portugal and Greece said they would require people crossing their borders to have a negative COVID-19 test as well as a vaccine passport.