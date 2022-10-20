BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders stood divided Thursday on whether, and how, the bloc could impose a gas price cap to contain the energy crisis fueled by Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine and his strategy to choke off gas supplies to the bloc at will.
And, for once, the traditional driving duo of the EU — Germany and France — were in opposing camps at the two-day summit in Brussels, with Germany expressing doubts and holding off plans for the price cap, while most others want to push on.
“Our role is to make sure that there is a European unity and that Germany is part of it,” said French President Emmanuel Macron. “It is not good either for Germany or Europe that it isolates itself. It is important that on proposals that are the subject of a broad consensus, we can find unanimity,” Macron said upon arrival at the summit.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said any dispute was on the method, not the goal. “Prices for gas, for oil, for coal, must sink; electricity prices must sink, and this is something that calls for a joint effort by all of us in Europe,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.
The Netherlands too said it feared that if a price cap was set too high, supplies would simply sail by Europe and go elsewhere. “Everyone wants the gas price to come down, but you want to make sure that gas imports keep coming,” Prime Minister Rutte said.
It set the scene for arduous talks that were unlikely to be settled by Friday afternoon, when the summit is slated to end.
At the opening of the summit, the need for rock-solid EU unity in confronting Russia was highlighted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who addressed the 27 national leaders by video conference from Kyiv, asking for continued help to get his nation through the winter.
Reacting to Russian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure and spreading fear through cities with killer drones, Scholz said they amounted to "war crimes.”
"Even such scorched-earth tactics won’t help Russia win the war. They only strengthen the determination and staying power of Ukraine and its partners,” he told Parliament in Berlin.
The upcoming cold season will also be front and center at EU headquarters, where leaders will turn their own heat on in what are expected to be talks that will run deep into the night.