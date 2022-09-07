ESTES PARK, Colo. — A 43-year-old Estes Park man was arrested on multiple felony counts related to child sex crimes, the Larimer County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday.
Kevin Thomas Ryan was arrested in Longmont on Saturday and faces the following charges, according to the sheriff's office:
- Attempted sexual assault of a child
- Enticement of a child
- Internet sexual exploitation of a child
- Internet luring of a child
- Obscenity
The sheriff's office said it began investigating in September 2021, when it was assigned a CyberTip by the Colorado office of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
The tip, which indicated illegal images were downloaded by an IP address at Ryan's home, originated from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators eventually obtained an arrest warrant for Ryan and executed a search warrant at his home in the 200-block of Lost Brook Drive in Estes Park.
Ryan was booked in the Larimer County Jail and bond was set at $45,000.
Investigators believe Ryan had sexual contact with a minor and there may be additional victims, according to the sheriff's office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 970-498-5143.