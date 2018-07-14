Ethiopia Eritrea New Friends
Eritrean President Isaias Afwerki, center left, is welcomed by Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, center right, upon his arrival at Addis Ababa International Airport, Ethiopia, Saturday.

 the associated press
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia • To dancing and cheers, Eritrea’s longtime president arrived in Ethiopia for his first visit in 22 years on Saturday amid a dramatic diplomatic thaw between the once-bitter rivals.

“This is a historic day for all of us,” President Isaias Afwerki said.

Thousands turned out in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, under tight security to welcome Isaias, whose three-day visit is the latest step in ending a long state of war.

Ethiopia’s reformist new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a similar visit to Eritrea’s capital last weekend, welcomed by Isaias with hugs and laughter.

Abiy broke the ice last month by fully embracing a peace deal that ended a 1998-2000 border war that killed tens of thousands.

Some excited Ethiopians have compared the restoration of relations with one of the world’s most closed-off countries to the fall of the Berlin Wall. The first scheduled Ethiopian Airlines flights to Eritrea begin Wednesday.