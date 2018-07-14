ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia • To dancing and cheers, Eritrea’s longtime president arrived in Ethiopia for his first visit in 22 years on Saturday amid a dramatic diplomatic thaw between the once-bitter rivals.
“This is a historic day for all of us,” President Isaias Afwerki said.
Thousands turned out in Ethiopia’s capital, Addis Ababa, under tight security to welcome Isaias, whose three-day visit is the latest step in ending a long state of war.
Ethiopia’s reformist new Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed made a similar visit to Eritrea’s capital last weekend, welcomed by Isaias with hugs and laughter.
Abiy broke the ice last month by fully embracing a peace deal that ended a 1998-2000 border war that killed tens of thousands.
Some excited Ethiopians have compared the restoration of relations with one of the world’s most closed-off countries to the fall of the Berlin Wall. The first scheduled Ethiopian Airlines flights to Eritrea begin Wednesday.