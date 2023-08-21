The first debate among Republican presidential aspirants is almost upon us. Political junkies like myself will set the DVR for the Fox News broadcast this Wednesday evening.

To be held in Milwaukee, also the site of the party’s national convention upcoming 11 months later, this initial encounter will be far more important for some contenders than for others.

Over this past weekend, using his favorite Truth Social medium, Trump gave up his game of cat-and-mouse to make clear that he would be a no-show this week. Most of his advisers, at least those not spending their waking hours in the offices of various high-priced defense attorneys, have been urging the former president to skip it, figuring the potential pitfalls outweigh the opportunity in sharing the platform with a collection of hungry, under-polling wannabes.

He implied that he would be avoiding future GOP debates as well. Though consider that last piece subject to change should political conditions shift and polls indicate that there is a price to be paid for staying on the sidelines.

However, absent such a change in sentiment among likely primary voters, Trump’s risk versus reward equation will keep him in Mar-a-Lago or Bedminster or some Atlanta hotel suite awaiting arraignment. He knows full well that Fox’s audience will fall by at last half without his presence. As the eyeballs wither, the chance for some other candidate to breakthrough also declines.

One thing is guaranteed: Even without Trump in attendance, he will be the centerpiece of the night. Other candidates will be evaluated principally based on what they have to say about Trump and how they juxtapose with him.

So it goes for DeSantis, Haley, Scott, Pence, Christie, Ramaswamy, Burgum, Hutchinson, et al. As the campaign has developed so far, each is but a planet in some distant orbit around Trump’s sun.

Most of the attention they garner is for what they have to say about the latest Trump statement or outrage or indictment.

When was the last time you tuned in to catch Tim Scott’s take on the trade deficit or Doug Burgum’s views on early childhood education or Ron DeSantis’ comments about nuclear power?

But as much as this is a column about Trump and the collection of other entrants, it is also a piece about a wholly different kind of Republican.

J. Michael Luttig is a principled conservative who used to make Republican hearts go pitter-patter.

A federal Court of Appeals judge for 15 years, Luttig was often compared to Justice Antonin Scalia for his intellectual rigor and unwavering commitment to originalist doctrine.

A Texas native, Luttig was widely thought to be high on George W. Bush’s list of potential Supreme Court nominees. Even if he never received that nod, losing out first to John Roberts and then to Samuel Alito.

From his retirement home in Vail, with his conservative credentials well intact, Luttig has been unsparing in his condemnation of Trump for straying far from the foundational tenets of this country and putting his own blinded, narcissistic self-interest ahead of any semblance of decency or national well-being.

In Luttig’s words: “The former president has left (Special Counsel) Jack Smith no choice but to bring charges, lest the former president make a mockery of the Constitution of the United States and the rule of law.”

In comments over the past week, Luttig, put the responsibility squarely on Trump’s shoulders.

“These claims by the former president and his Republican allies have corroded and corrupted American democracy and American elections. Vast, vast numbers of Americans, into the millions, today no longer believe in elections in the United States of America.”

“Corroded and corrupted.” Strong words, but clear and apt. How refreshing to hear such precise denunciation from someone of unquestioned standing in conservative circles.

Even if plenty of Trumpers, willfully refusing to hear or see evil, will question and attack Luttig.

In a party that now values pugilism above all else, they will find Luttig unforgivably anodyne and attached to traditional precepts of right and wrong.

Which brings us back to Wednesday’s debate. How refreshing it would be the witness a slew of candidates speak with something approaching Luttig’s moral clarity. Heck, I’d settle for one or two.

Mike Pence has ever so reluctantly bellied up to this bar. In a belated comment after the most recent indictment out of Atlanta, the former vice president offered that, “The Georgia election was not stolen.” Given that Trump would have gladly sat by while his stormtroopers took Pence to some makeshift gallows on Jan. 6, one might think that the Hoosier could muster a bit more enthusiasm for the critique.

A news flash for Pence and the assortment of other competitors seeking to oh-so-tentatively distance themselves from Trump without incurring the wrath of his fanatically loyal base: As Ron DeSantis can attest, Trump-world has little appetite for Trump-lite. They will always choose the original, fully loaded, fully caffeinated version.

In the prescription of onetime conservative hero, Barry Goldwater, why not try offering “a choice, not an echo?”

While not holding my breath, what a transition it would mark to hear a few of these lines from the debate stage:

“As Republicans, we can lament it, but Joe Biden won the 2020 election fairly and squarely.”

“Donald Trump brought these legal travails on himself through a concerted effort to overturn the will of the people by way of a legally decided election.”

“Hunter Biden is a disturbed, sleazy grifter and deserves whatever sanction comes his way. But it is foolish to conflate his transgressions with Donald Trump’s brazen attempt to nullify our Constitution.”

“In putting his narrow, selfish needs ahead of the law and the national interest, Donald Trump effectively disqualified himself from ever again sitting in the Oval Office.”

That’s the spirit. Let’s see if a few Republican hopefuls have what it takes to channel their inner Luttig and rise to the occasion.

