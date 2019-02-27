ESTES PARK — The Stanley Hotel has seen some things, from rogue bears to maybe ghosts.
Today’s Stanley Hotel story doesn’t have this mystique. Instead, it involves something all of us see everyday: clouds. 9NEWS viewer Rachael Cody snapped an awesome photo earlier this year of a gorgeous, spaceship-like cloud looming over the Stanley Hotel.
As 9NEWS Meteorologist Danielle Grant identified it as lenticular clouds, which have this lens-like appearance, develop on the downwind side of a mountain range.
For more on this story visit 9News.com.