Accelerating sea-level rise
Arctic ice is pouring 14,000 tons of water per second into the ocean, The Washington Post reported. It is the equivalent to more than 1 millimeter of sea level rise each year.
Overspending on wildfires
A report by Firefighters United for Safety, Ethics, and Ecology criticizes fire managers of a 2016 California blaze for “excessive, unaccountable, budget-busting suppression spending,” the Associated Press reported.
Record offshore wind auction
A lease auction of about 390,000 acres off the coast of Massachusetts for the development of offshore wind energy drew a record $405 million in winning bids, Bloomberg News reported.
Oil giant backs carbon tax
ConocoPhillips is helping fund a multimillion dollar political advocacy campaign that’s lobbying Congress for a tax on carbon emissions, Axios reported. It is one of the latest signs of the global oil industry’s shifting stance on climate change.
Compiled by Liz Forster, The Gazette