Dismissing Science

The New York Times published a four-part series detailing the impacts of the Trump administration's extensive environmental rollbacks on four U.S. towns. The package explores rural California, urban Texas, West Virginian coal country and North Dakota's energy corridor.

Japan restarts whale hunting

Nearly 33 years after the International Whaling Commission banned commercial whaling, Japan will restart the practice, the BBC reported. Japanese officials say eating whales is part of the country's culture.

Danger in national parks

An ex-Interior Department official warned against keeping national parks open during the government shutdown, saying that visitors, law enforcement and natural resources can be placed in serious danger, TIME wrote.

EPA to run out of funds

The Environmental Protection Agency is bracing for the end of its funding by the end of the year as discussions to end the government shutdown stalemate. Nearly 14,000 employees will be furloughed, The Hill reported.

