Rollbacks have ‘steep’ costs
Rollbacks of fossil fuel regulations by the Trump administration have “steep” costs, according to an analysis by the Associated Press. These costs include up to 1,400 premature deaths due to a pending repeal of a rule to cut coal plant pollution, an increase of greenhouse gas emissions by about 1 billion tons and increased risk of water contamination from fracking.
Focus on existing legislation
A United Nations report says that the world needs to focus on ensuring compliance and enforcement with existing environmental legislation rather than adding new rules. The report found that all countries have at least one environmental law or regulation in place, yet very few are in compliance with those laws.
BP to disclose climate policy
BP agreed to a request by activist investors for the multinational corporation to disclose how its spending and strategies align with the Paris climate agreement’s goals of curbing greenhouse gases and temperature rise, Axios reported.
Compiled by Liz Forster, The Gazette