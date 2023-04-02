Rep. Regina English hasn’t seen two of her grandchildren in over six years.

English, D-Colorado Springs, said these two of her 10 grandchildren live in Colorado, only a drive away, but a custody dispute between their parents has left English without any access for visitation. Grandparents can petition a court for visitation rights, but the location and language of current state law makes it difficult for grandparents to win these cases, she said.

Now, English is sponsoring House Bill 1026 to try to strengthen grandparents’ legal cases in these situations.

“There’s not a day that ever goes by that I don’t think about my grandkids," English said through tears. “There has been a lot of time lost because of parental disagreements. It’s not fair when grandparents are pulled into those things. … All we’re asking for the judge to do is be more inclusive when it’s in the best interest of the grandchildren.”

If passed into law, the bill would allow courts to appoint an attorney to represent the child in these proceedings and would explicitly tie the court’s decision to what is in the best interest for the child, in cases when grandparents or great-grandparents seek visitation rights for their grandchild when the child’s parents have divorced, died, or lost or given up custody.

Carrying on from current law, if the child’s parent or parents oppose the visitation, grandparents must clearly and convincingly prove to the court that it would be in the child’s best interest to spend time with their grandparents.

HB 1026 passed its first committee vote last week, receiving 12-1 approval from the House Judiciary Committee. It is scheduled to face the full House for consideration on Monday.

Only Rep. Stephanie Luck, R-Penrose, voted against the bill. Luck said she wants more time to look further into some of the details of the bill’s text, “but I strongly support what you’re trying to do in terms of strengthening families through this mechanism.”

“We think that we’ve written it in a way where we can manage and respect parents’ rights, but also say if this is a relationship that is positive, loving and caring, it does help kids and it’s worth talking about,” said Rep. Jennifer Bacon, D-Denver, who voted in support of the bill. “I’m glad that we could protect, we could learn, and we could also support.”

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce, Colorado Office of the Child's Representative and AARP are backing the bill, in addition to a handful of grandparents who testified in support of the bill in committee.

Violence Free Colorado, the only group registered in opposition to the bill, changed its position to “neutral” after lawmakers adjusted the bill to clarify that the grandparent visitation would not give parents who lost custody access to their child.

HB 1026 is one of English’s top priorities of her first legislative session, she told Colorado Politics at the beginning of the year.

"I've met so many other grandparents on this campaign trail who are going through the same exact thing,” English said in January. “I believe that's why I was put in this space. God put me in this space to change this narrative for grandparents. I'm honored to be in a position of power and to use it in a meaningful way."

If passed by the House next week, the bill will be sent to the Senate for further consideration. It would take effect in August.