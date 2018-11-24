After her divorce, Wendy Wadge learned that a paycheck from a part-time job doesn’t go far when raising 13-year-old twin boys.
The Monument mom assumed that she couldn’t get help because she owned a car and a house. Then Tri-Lakes Cares representative Paula Blair changed her life.
“I shared financial information and discovered I was trying to survive on an income well below what was expected for a family of three,” Wadge said.
TLC helped her create a budget and a living will and enabled her to get groceries twice a week. Through its partnership with the annual Empty Stocking Fund, TLC also provided Wadge and her sons with Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and presents.
Wadge attended TLC’s Getting Ahead training, regained her confidence, pursued her love of painting and today is assistant manager of a new Monument art gallery. “Without them (TLC), I have no idea what my situation would be now,” she said.
The community-based, volunteer-supported resource center provides emergency help and self-sufficiency and relief programs to low-income individuals and families in northern El Paso County. Its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund demonstrates that it’s among similar organizations that help those in need.
Since its inception as a small food pantry in 1984, TLC became one of six organizations originally established in the Empty Stocking Fund. Its services include the Help Yourself Market, Supplemental Groceries and Penrose- St. Francis Neighborhood Nurse Center, CEO Haley Chapin said.
TLC also offers financial help to people facing eviction or loss of utilities. The Empty Stocking Fund “benefits our local community in that we (TLC) represent an area sometimes overlooked,” Chapin said. “It reminds people there are more than the homeless that need assistance. Even those who are in a home face difficulties, and the ESF helps us meet their needs.”
Money from the Empty Stocking Fund goes into TLC’s general operations for use where needed. The money buys food for the pantry and supplemental grocery and Snack Pack programs, provides rent help to prevent eviction and helps pay for prescriptions or medical procedures for people who are uninsured or under-insured, she said.
The Empty Stocking Fund money is unrestricted, so TLC clients are helped differently as they face eviction, foreclosure or medical emergencies.
“Homelessness isn’t as large an issue in our immediate region, but poverty is still present,” Chapin said. “It could impact a family by helping to repair a car which they require to get to and from work and/or school or assist in keeping the lights and heat on with utility payments. Each case is unique. Therefore, the impact is unique and different for each recipient of services. So it is a huge asset to be able to use these funds with no restrictions.”
Wadge said she still relies on TLC occasionally. “With their help and support, I am able to get through each month. I hope one day I can give something back, to repay them for everything they have offered me,” she said.
To learn more about TLC, visit tri-lakescares.org.