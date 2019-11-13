Sara North (name changed for privacy protection) was 10 when she was raped by her next-door neighbor and for years was molested by a tutor.
Like many children with similar experiences, North believed the incidents were her fault and she feared repercussions if she told her parents what had happened. In 2016, she left home and, through The Place (formerly Urban Peak of Colorado Springs), got the resources she needed to obtain a bank account, ID card, job, medical assistance, and turn her life around.
“It’s a scary thought, wondering how different my life could’ve been,” North said of The Place, a shelter, street outreach and housing program designed to ignite the potential in youths to create self-determined, fulfilled lives. Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, the agency assists youths by helping reduce future adult homelessness and costs to society.
Andy Peterson, director of development, said The Place works with youths who are still at that malleable age when they can still learn and grow through trauma they may have experienced on the streets. As a result, The Place can help young people exit homelessness and live a self-determined, fulfilled life, Peterson said.
“One in 10 of those experiencing homelessness are youth. Last year, we saw nearly 700 young people experiencing homelessness. The average age of clients is 18 and many clients that stay in our shelter have timed out of foster care,” Peterson said.
He said the Empty Stocking Fund money goes to a shelter program where young people receive a physical, mental health assessment and case management to help them find their path. “They may choose an education path or a working path. We provide them the resources for the path they choose,” Peterson said.
Finances is the organizations’ biggest obstacle, Peterson said.
“As a human services organization the bulk of our budget is for staff to work directly with youth. Our case workers and direct care providers do the tangible work with the youth,” Peterson said.
Lack of affordable housing figures in The Place assisting youth homelessness, as youths often find it difficult to find an apartment they can afford even when working a full-time job. Folks who opt to go homeless rather than deal with their situation is another obstacle, Peterson said.
Peterson hopes 150 unduplicated youths seek access to shelter (there was 185 last year) and that half of them will show an increase in self-sufficiency with half transitioning to safe and stable housing.
“We’re hoping 100 young people seek job placement and that at least half will obtain a job. Additionally, we are working towards 50 youth accessing an educational program and that 10% will receive a diploma or certification. We believe our work can curb chronic adult homelessness,” Peterson said.
Since receiving assistance, North decided to start a foundation and give back, she said. “I have been given so much and have had an array of doors open for me,” North said.
To learn more, call 719-338-9257 or visit urbanpeak.org/colorado-springs.