Since it was founded in the late 1970s, Pikes Peak Hospice has centered its mission around one important idea — end-of-life care should be available to all regardless of their ability to pay.
“In 2018, Pikes Peak Hospice cared for a total of 1,393 hospice patients, and 20 of those patients utilized our charity care at a cost of $200,600,” said Joan Selman, executive director of the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation, the organization’s fundraising arm.
“We offer expert individual physical, spiritual and emotional care for those affected by end-of-life decision and events,” Selman added. “But we serve 3- to 4,000 beyond our patient care.”
In addition to hospice and palliative care for those living with chronic illness, Pikes Peak Hospice also supports Pediatric Pathways, the Center for Grief and Loss, and Complementary Therapies. The Center for Grief and Loss provides support at no cost to patients’ families for 13 months after the death.
Pikes Peak Hospice also offers a special program called Sentimental Journey in which the organization focuses on helping patients live the best life they can.
“We had a woman who was from England and she said ‘I want a really good pint and fish and chips’ and we got her over to Jack Quinn’s, it was really cool,” Selman said.
“We flew another family out to Florida so the grandfather could meet his grandson for the first time. These are the things that we place our funding towards.”
“Not all hospice care is alike,” Selman added. “The core care that is provided by Pikes Peak Hospice is the same that is mandated by the federal government, but we as the nonprofit think we should offer our families more. It’s not just about the physical care. It makes us a stronger community and a better organization. We think we offer more and should offer more.”
In addition to the set reimbursements that Pikes Peak Hospice receives from Medicare, Medicaid and other insurance, Selman’s department works around the clock to make sure that enough funds are raised to fund further programs.
Patient Special Needs is a program that provides help to patients and their families that need assistance with rent, utility payments or other purchases they can’t afford.
“You shouldn’t have to worry about food,” Selman said.
The Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation raises the money to take care of their patients’ physical and daily needs quickly and efficiently.
“We are so pleased to be a part of the Empty Stocking Fund,” Selman said. “ESF goes to the programs we don’t receive reimbursement for. We’re so happy to be a part of the ESF; collectively we are better.”