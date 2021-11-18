When some people hear the name YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region they think basketball, fitness classes, the swimming pools.
“We aren’t only slim and gym,” said Jamie Holstein, vice president of Programming.
This is captured in one of the non-profit organization’s mottos:
“The Y is more than you know. It is a cause.”
The mission is to put Christian principles into practice through many programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all community adults and children. The non-profit organization reaches approximately 125,000 adults and children yearly. There is financial assistance for those unable to afford the fees.
Take Edward ‘s story. The 11-year-old boy’s single military dad died, leaving no family to care for him. In one year, he had six foster homes. This past summer he was provided with a free YMCA campership. When he arrived at Camp Shady Brook in Decker he was excited to be there, but also apprehensive.
But counselors “showered him with love and affirmations.” a YMCA video said. Edward gained confidence with the support. Soon he was participating in all the programs, was friendly and would politely help others. One night he shared that life was about lots of changes, but he knew there would always be a home for him at camp. Counselors said it took an hour to say his goodbyes to the staff.
“Edward is what is good about the world and our community,” Sonny Adkins, Camp Shady Brook executive director has said. “He helps us smile when we want to frown, skip when we want to walk, and love when, we need it most.”
Stories like Edward’s are why the YMCA does what it does. Staff sees a need and goes to work to provide.
“We are compassionate and nimble,” said Jamie Holstein, YMCA vice president of programming.
During the pandemic the YMCA provided free daycare to kids of first responders and military personnel who had to work. When schools went to online, YMCA provided childcare for 300 students, helping them with online education at Y facilities. They’ve held vaccination clinics, and also partnered with Care and Share and Silver Key for drive-up food pantries, at home meals and Monday lunches at the Senior Center. Volunteers and staff helped make 16,000 check-in calls to the elderly. The organization also oversees the Colorado Springs Senior Center.
The YMCA created the first library in Colorado Springs in 1878, three decades before the city had one. In 1902 President Theodore Roosevelt dedicated the Y’s first building. The budget today is $22 million ($32 million pre-pandemic) and there are 681 employees and 1,200 volunteers.