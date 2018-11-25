For Chancey Dearth, entering the YMCA for the first time was more than simply opening a door to work out, it was the beginning of his efforts to reclaim his better self.
Before that day in December 2016, Dearth, an Army veteran who served as an infantry medic in Iraq, dealt with living his life behind closed doors. “I was over-medicated and under-treated,” he explained. “I had anxiety, panic attacks and stopped being able to work. I ended up being a shut-in for years.”
He recognized that he needed to make a change. “The idea of leaving my house was overwhelming to me,” he said. “The first step was to decide where to go. I ended up deciding on the YMCA.”
His self-determination combined with support from the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region did more than allow Dearth to get out of the house and become more physically fit. “I decided to take the path of most resistance,” he said. “Being a shut-in was taking the easy way out. I knew change wasn’t going to be easy, but I needed to improve my life.”
He credits the patience and understanding of the Y staff with instilling confidence in him to move forward with his life. Along with exercise, he regained his ability to communicate with others and to find direction.
“At first I couldn’t talk to people, I didn’t know how to engage with people anymore,” he said. “Eventually I started talking to the staff and, unbelievable to me, they encouraged me to talk again and again until I started to enjoy talking to people again.”
Around this time he started researching communication skills to assist in better navigating social situations.
“What started as polite conversations (with staff) became friendships,” he said.
Dearth said he was able to lose weight and overcome his pre-diabetic condition. He began studying other subjects such as sociology and anthropology on his own. He also started to write. “It was a way for me to try to understand other people,” said. “I felt really good about the material I was creating,”
Among its numerous programs, the YMCA offers multiple services to military personnel and their families. Dearth thought more was needed.
He approached Drew Aquino, executive and military outreach director at the Southeast YMCA in Fountain. “I told him I was interested in producing some of my writing about my experiences as videos,” Dearth said. “We were able to put together a plan for a program to get shut-ins and the hard cases to try to replicate my process without the use of harmful medications.” The program, which Dearth said he would like to see called “A Hero’s Journey,” is in the development stage while awaiting approval from the Y’s Board of Directors.
In addition to fitness and nutrition information, Dearth said he wants the program to provide a sense of camaraderie and community.
“My aim is let others (vets) see that it is possible to move forward,” he said. “Those images (of war) never go away, but you can move forward. I want to show there is light at the end of the tunnel.”
Not only is Dearth a regular at the Y, he is enrolled in the radio and television program at Pikes Peak Community College and has begun to learn more about its theater program.
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak region has more than 80,000 members and provides services at eight branches. Programs are available for persons of all ages. In addition to fitness, the Y offers child care, teen activities, senior classes, military outreach, special events and much more.