There is a story that needs to be told about Westside CARES (WSC), according to Kristy Milligan, chief executive officer. Westside CARES does work that no other resource in the city of Colorado Springs does. The nonprofit can respond immediately to a housing crisis, avoiding a typical wait of weeks or even months for assistance.
“We can help people the same day they come to us to prevent eviction,” states Milligan.
Westside CARES is an interfaith, nonprofit collaboration of 23 religious fellowships serving residents in need on the west side of El Paso County. Funding comes through the member faith communities, foundations and individual donations, with no government funding.
Milligan reports that WSC never closed its doors during COVID and not only maintained services, but amplified them. The mortgage and rental assistance program expanded by 500%, and pantries operated 250% higher than previous to the pandemic. Average housing assistance increased from $500 to $900. Evictions were prevented for over 280 families.
WSC saw a significant outpouring of philanthropic support during the pandemic, allowing increases in not only housing assistance and pantries, but in all services offered. While the economic impact of the pandemic may have come and gone for many, the most vulnerable west- side citizens will continue to struggle into 2022 and need support from the community.
Neighbors who walk through the door at WSC are welcome to a hot cup of coffee and often a sweet treat. They can receive food, consultation with a registered nurse, clothing and laundry help, and transportation assistance. Neighbors leave with a sense of hope, and an awareness that community support is quickly and readily available.
WSC operates with Milligan as the only full-time staff member, plus four part-time employees, and an army of 300 volunteers. These volunteers, along with the member faith communities, are a significant part of the success of WSC. The daily focus is on finding the right solution for every person who comes through the door. At the very least, additional resources are provided.
Success stories are abundant and range from small but important acts of aid to the significance of a lifestyle change. A response to an immediate need resulted in the purchase of a new pair of work boots for a neighbor. A before and after photo shows a pair of worn, tattered, and torn fabric boots next to pair of shiny, new, solid brown leather work boots. To some, this purchase might seem minor; but for the recipient his feet were now protected, warm and dry.
A veteran who has lived on the streets off and on for 15 years has received periodic services from WSC over the years. With great joy, he will be moving into permanent housing by Thanksgiving.
After her husband died from COVID, a woman became increasingly behind on her rent. The same day she contacted WSC, she received rental assistance as well as additional resources allowing her and her child to stay in their home.
Westside CARES has proven to be adept at adapting to changing circumstances in 2021, and will continue to assist neighbors in need in the year ahead.