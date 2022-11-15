Doreen, who is in her late 60s, was forced to move out of her home after her landlord doubled her rent.
Making matters worse is Doreen, has complex medical needs that made it difficult for her to leave her camp and or stay at a shelter. Westside CARES, an organization that provides emergency services to Colorado Springs’ west side residents, regularly traveled to her camp, offered support and housing navigation, and identified a place for her to live.
Today, Doreen eats fresh food, sleeps on clean linen and has a roof over her head. “We helped Doreen complete all the paperwork, and leveraged funding for her move-in costs and pet deposit, and provided her with basic items for her apartment. She moved in last week and reported feeling much better in her new home,” said Westside CARES Chief Executive Office Kristy Milligan.
Westside CARES is a nonprofit collaboration of 24 interfaith communities in El Paso County that provides crisis human services for those in need. Westside CARES collaborates with agencies throughout the area to ensure its neighbors receive adequate crisis intervention services.
According to Milligan, Westside CARES 14-year involvement with the Empty Stocking Fund makes these services possible. “Westside CARES offers its neighbors a portfolio of services ranging from those that prevent financial crises (rent assistance, utilities support, ongoing food pantry operations) to those that remediate the conditions of poverty (clothing and heath care support, housing navigation),” Milligan said.
“This makes us unique in the social service landscape as many of our partners narrow their focus to prevention/remediation-only.”
During these past two years, Westside CARES has amplified its rental assistance program, Milligan said. Westside CARES serves approximately 10,000 unduplicated individuals each year at its central office or one of its six food pantries.
“Over the last year, we have helped over 350 families avoid eviction with this program. We have also seen astronomical increase in need at our six food pantries as inflation and supply issues have impacted not only families on the margins, but families who were previously relatively secure financially,” Milligan said.
“To rise and meet that increased need, Westside CARES has eliminated service requirement at all its pantries – anyone from any part of town can come anytime and receive support.”
Because of the generosity of Empty Stocking Fund donors, Westside CARES served as a conduit for the community’s philanthropy and was able to maintain its high level of service to the community, Milligan said.
“Our membership and executive board have consistently leveraged incomes right back into the budget to get help to people when they need it most. Our income exceeded our projections in both 2020 and 2021, and we were able to infuse those overages back into the budget to amplify service to our community in our most-needed and most impactful programs,” Milligan said.
Also, Westside CARES works with its partners to tackle some of society’s most complex problems. “Our shared work results in a larger safety net that saves taxpayer dollars and increases the quality of life for all community members. Its well-known aphorism that a rising tide carries all boats. Our values inform our mission delivery model: Welcoming, Honoring, Serving,” Milligan said.
Westside CARES thanks residents for making a difference whether donating items, maximizing tax benefit, creating an enduring legacy through planned giving or making a generous one-time gift online. To learn more visit www.westsidecares.org.