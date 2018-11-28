Homelessness isn’t limited to those 21 years and older, which is why Urban Peak serves youth between the ages of 15 and 24 who, for any number of reasons, may find themselves without a roof over their heads.
According to data provided by Urban Peak Colorado Springs youth comprise 9 percent to 10 percent of those experiencing homelessness. In 2017, 99 youth were homeless when the Point in Time survey was conducted.
More recently, Jessica, a Colorado Springs native, was homeless. She struggled in high school and was on her own for a while before going back to live with her mother. That’s when she began cutting herself and eventually ended up living on the streets, something she did for three months before landing at Urban Peak.
It’s a place she likes and provides a community in which she feels safe. In an interview with staff, she said, “When I first came here, I was angry at my mom. But, being around other people my age, it helps keep me from being depressed. It’s a safe, sweet community where I can fix myself and go on with my life. And I like the clean bathrooms!”
Jessica also has an affinity for cooking and has a plan to incorporate it into her future. She works part-time at a local restaurant as a prep cook and is saving her money to get her own apartment. When asked what she looks forward to most in an apartment, Jessica said, “Baths! And the freedom to do what I want and know that I accomplished it myself.”
Next spring, Jessica wants to attend college to study culinary arts. “Eventually, I want to open my own restaurant. ... I want to believe in my strength to make it happen.”
Jessica is one of more than 800 youth served each year by Urban Peak, located in downtown Colorado Springs. The organization has a staff of 24 to assist youth from a variety of backgrounds and needs.
“Our shelter is moderate to high barrier, in that they cannot come in high or drunk,” explained Andy Petersen, director of development at Urban Peak. “They must follow shelter rules and work with a case manager to be on a path to eventually exit homelessness.”
Services include an overnight shelter, a daytime drop-in center, street outreach, education and employment programming and supportive housing. Life skills courses and health services are also available.
Petersen added, “Our outreach program reaches youth on the streets, on their turf, offering food, water, warm clothes and limited case management.”
Trauma Informed Care is Urban Peak’s treatment approach. As stated on its website, it “means that we understand an individual’s experience of trauma impacts every area of human functioning — physical, mental, behavioral, social, intellectual and spiritual. Trauma-informed care is an approach to engaging people with histories of trauma that recognizes the presence of trauma symptoms and acknowledges the role that trauma has played in their lives.
In Jessica’s case, the trauma was cutting and home issues. The program also emphasizes physical, psychological and emotional safety for youth and helps survivors rebuild a sense of control and empowerment.
This is the kind of impact on a youth’s life that is transformational. Urban Peak staff work with youth just like Jessica every day.
Kyle Wilson,Urban Peak board president, explained that case management for one person for one day is $75. The average stay in the shelter is about six weeks. Urban Peak reaches youth 365 days a year.