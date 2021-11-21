The last word in the Tri-Lakes Cares name is personified in the social services the organization provides to those in need in Northern El Paso County.
It is one of the original six Empty Stocking recipients, a group which has grown to 20 since 1994. In that time, Tri-Lakes has assisted people through a range of services from food pantries to transportation, from health care referrals to providing children with school, among helping to meet other needs.
“As with many nonprofits, COVID did impact the way we provided services,” said Christine Bucher, development specialist. “It did impact in a big way the people we are serving.” Even working remotely, Tri-Lakes Cares was able to provide all its services to meet its clients’ needs, she said. “We did see some increase in assistance with rental payments and utilities payments. Even without the threat of eviction due to the mandate (protecting renters) many still wanted to pay their rent. They were very pro-active and didn’t want to risk the chance of eviction.”
Bucher said the Empty Stocking Fund is invaluable. “It goes into our general operating budget and allows us to use whatever money we need to help in situations where we might not otherwise be able to.”
She cited, as an example, someone needing to replace a broken hot water heater as a possible recipient.
Another concern is access to food, but Bucher said, “During COVID, our community was really, really generous. We had some clients tell us we were giving them too much food. We told them to share it with their neighbors.”
In addition to community support in the form of financial aid, Bucher said it would not be able to serve the community without its volunteers. Volunteerism did decrease some due to COVID, but is beginning to rise again.
Volunteers pick up food at sites such as Care and Share, they package, then distribute it. In the last fiscal year, Tri-Lakes Cares distributed 9,749 pounds of food.
“Without our volunteers there’s no way we could do what we do,” Bucher said. Also important is the collaboration among the Empty Stocking organizations. “All 20 of us in the Empty Stocking Fund work together. Without collaboration we wouldn’t be able to be as effective.”
The organization served between 360 to 400 unduplicated households, which represents between 850 and 100 unduplicated individuals in the last fiscal year. Household and individuals are only counted on their first visit, Bucher explained, even if they return for additional services, which is often the case.
“This may seem like a small amount, but we make a significant impact in this part of the county,” Bucher said. Tri-Lakes’ primary service area covers Monument, Palmer Lake, northern Colorado Springs, U.S. Air Force Academy and portions of Black Forest.