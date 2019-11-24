Citizens seeking to rebuild their lives are turning to Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based resource center that improves people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs.
Because of its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, TLC provides wrap-around programs and activities to improve the quality of lives for people through emergency, relief and self-sufficiency programs.
TLC operates six pantry programs; financial rent assistance, mortgage or utilities payments; self-sufficiency programs; seasonal assistance that provides children with school supplies and age-appropriate books.
According to development manager Christine Bucher, TLC assists about 1,000 unduplicated individuals annually. TLC this fiscal year served approximately 316 youth ages 0-17, 522 adults 18-59 and 151 seniors 60 and older, Bucher said.
“Research shows about 40% of a population’s health is shaped by social and economic factors — income, education, access to food and housing stability. TLC addresses many of these factors, both within Food Insecurity Programs and through comprehensive supportive services,” Bucher said.
Empty Stocking Fund funds are used for general operating that impact TLC clients. This allows TLC to divert funds to programs or services costs that might not otherwise be funded through other means.
“TLC’s Needs Assessment indicated a lack of transportation prevented more than one-third of clients from getting to work, receiving health care, getting to school or shopping for groceries,” Bucher said.
“For most clients, this poses a financial burden to access services in Colorado Springs, as they would expend extra gasoline to get there and may need to take time off work in order to access multiple service agencies. Therefore, TLC is essential to low-income households, serving as a ‘one-stop shop’ for human services.”
Case managers face obstacles when helping clients meet their needs. One obstacle is the lack of public, affordable transportation making it difficult for clients to attend medical appointments, job interviews and access service agencies. Lack of higher paying, professional jobs in northern El Paso County and affordable housing in the Tri-Lakes region are also barriers.
“Many times the financial needs snowball and suddenly they’re faced with the crushing reality of unpaid bills and staggering hopelessness. A job loss leads to an eviction notice and an overdue electric bill. The car’s check engine light comes on and the family needs food on the table,” Bucher said.
“This is where TLC and case managers have the biggest impact, helping a client work through the difficulties so the client comes out on the other side with a roof over their head, food on the table, the car fixed and hope restored.”
Empty Stocking Fund hopes to raise more than $1 million supporting 20 health and human service agencies in the Pikes Peak region. “We are honored and grateful to be part of this campaign and look forward to an exciting start and fulfilling conclusion, with more awareness raised about each Partner Agency,” Bucher said.
To learn more about TLC visit www.tri-lakescares.org.