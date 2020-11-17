Tri-Lakes Cares is a community-based resource center that enhances people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs.
Because of its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, TLC operates six pantry programs; provides financial assistance for rent, mortgage/utilities payments; self-sufficiency programs and seasonal assistance that provides children with books and school supplies.
“Our goal is to ensure economically disadvantaged households have access to essential needs… Low-income households are often forced to choose between putting food on the table or keeping lights on, getting medical care or paying rent. TLC helps resolve these choices by providing access to basic services,” said Development Manager Christine Bucher.
TLC provides assistance to citizens who earn up to 50% Area Median Income relative to its service area. Federal standards consider 50% of AMI “very-low income. TLC's primary service area covers Monument, Palmer Lake, northern Colorado Springs, U.S. Air Force Academy and portions of Black Forest.
“In Fiscal Year 2019 we served 421 households representing 1,008 participant’s vs FY2020 (when) we served 437 households representing 1,029 participants,” Bucher said.
Case managers face many obstacles when assisting clients. One is the lack of public and affordable transportation making it difficult for clients to attend school, job interviews and medical appointments.
A second obstacle is the lack of higher paying, professional jobs in northern El Paso County. Without transportation, the ability to access higher paying jobs is more unlikely, thereby affecting financial stability. Lack of affordable housing in the Tri-Lakes region also is a barrier as pockets of poverty and limited housing affect low income families.
“Many of the seniors we serve… struggle to live in a familiar home on a fixed income in an area with increased cost of living expenses. Job loss leads to an eviction notice and an overdue electric bill. The car’s check engine light comes on and the family needs food on the table. The problems become too much and the focus is on what bill needs to be paid first,” Bucher said.
“This is where TLC and case managers have the biggest impact, helping clients work through the difficulties so they (have) a roof over their head, food on the table, the car fixed and hope restored.”
During COVID-19, TLC hasprovided the best services while maintaining social distance protocols and safety measures. Since mid-March, TLC has provided services remotely via email and telephone.
TLC exists through individual and corporate donations, government grants, foundation grants and special events. In-kind donations of food, hygiene products, and medical, dental and mental health care services account for about 49% of TLC’s overall budget.
Volunteering, making a financial donation to the ESF and TLC, organizing a household cleaning supply drive and attending special events can benefit the ESF and TLC.
“The biggest reward is making a difference in someone’s life... working to plan a pathway out of poverty or offer support to meet critical needs,” Bucher said. To learn more contact Bucher at 719-481-4864, extension 105, or visit www.tri-lakescares.org.