Judy is a single mom whose only source of income is for her disabled son.
Tri-Lakes Cares, a community-based resource center that improves people’s lives through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs, provided lot rent assistance and emergency vehicle repair. Judy passed her certified nursing assistant exam and was approved to provide care for her son while awaiting certification.
“She works from home to care for her son and now has more income since first coming to TLC. Judy has become more self-sufficient, and continues to utilize our market to maximize her budget,” said Development Director Stephanie Force.
TLC is the only food pantry and human services agency located in and serving northern El Paso County. It is a critical resource for those in need, offering a wide range of services from food to financial assistance for rent, mortgage or utilities payments to connecting individuals to medical needs through its partnership with Penrose-St. Francis.
TLC’s involvement with the Empty Stocking Fund makes these services possible. “We are a ‘one-stop’ shop for those who struggle to make ends meet. One client said, ‘I had to go to five different agencies to get the help I got with one visit at TLC,’” Force said.
“Community members who struggle on the north end, turn to TLC to help meet their emergent needs to help them better their lives.”
Through donor support, TLC provided services to more than 1,200 individuals in the community. During the past year, TLC saw a 20% increase in requests for assistance with rent, utilities, transportation and medical bills.
“We anticipate a continued increase as the economy continues to waiver. Without our presence in the community, many would have gone hungry or become homeless,” Force said.
TLC serves about 755 households with 1,200 (unduplicated) individuals each year. “While these numbers seem small when compared with large organizations in Colorado Springs, our impact is significant since there are no other health and human service agencies located in and serving northern El Paso County,” Force said.
TLC is grateful for the financial support from its donors, grantors and other supporters, Force said. “Our shelves were never empty, and we never turned people away due to lack of funding during the past year. Our community really stepped up to help us keep up with the increased demand for services,” Force said.
According to Force, needs change on a daily basis and unrestricted donations, such as those received through the ESF, are vital for TLC’s day-to-day operations.
“Flexibility allows us to remain nimble to changing needs. The second way the community can help is to volunteer. The third way the community can help is to raise awareness of the economic stresses individuals living in poverty face. Those individuals that TLC serves are the first to be impacted by economic downturns and are the last to recover,” Force said.
Residents can drop off a donation at 235 N. Jefferson Street, Monument, CO 80132 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Thursday on the west side of the building at the receiving area. Ring the doorbell to announce arrival. To learn more contact Force at 719-481-4864, ext. 108.