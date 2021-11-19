Most people are familiar with the Salvation Army. They’ve seen bell ringers with red kettles raising money outside stores. They’ve heard of the help they provide during disasters. They’ve shopped at or donated to their thrift store.
But they may not know the many ways the organization supports local individuals, kids and families in the Pikes Peak Region.
While the Salvation Army prioritizes meeting basic human needs, such as food, shelter, clothing and safety, it ensures those they serve also get the support they need to thrive.
“With all of our clients — whether it’s the shelter or our food pantry or transitional housing — we try to focus on that person as an individual and their value and their worth and help them to see that they’re not alone — that they have support and help them try to chart a way out of their situation,” said Jeane Turner, director of community relations and special events.
The Salvation Army runs the RJ Montgomery shelter, which shelters over 200 men, women and families, as well as 33 transitional housing units for homeless veterans and families. Services include after school programs, summer camps and child care for kids, a food pantry, hot meals, utility assistance, seasonal assistance through the Angel Tree program and more.
When other organizations and businesses closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army remained open, continuing to serve the community.
“Our services have tripled since COVID. The need has been astronomical,” Turner said. “We’re going to finish the year giving out over $270,000 in COPE utility assistance.”
During a time of isolation for many, the Salvation Army provided meals and connection in their Colorado Kitchen. In 2020, the Salvation Army served 175,000 meals and distributed 8,000 food bags through its pantry.
“We serve meals everyday for anyone in the community that needs it for $3. Every day we have seniors in our lunchroom,” Turner said. “People have been coming for years and have lunch with us every single day. And that’s a lot of what we do — feeding and sheltering people but then restoring their dignity, restoring their hope, and a lot of times their self-sufficiency.”
In addition to the after school programs and camps the Salvation Army normally provided, last year when students were remote learning, it also provided a safe, structured, caring place for children to do online schooling while their parents worked.
“These kids are being seen, they’re being valued — they’re things that some of them haven’t had before,” Turner said.
This year, the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program will provide 450 families with gifts for Christmas — one of its biggest years ever, according to Turner. Parents receive the gifts that community members purchase for them and then give them to their children.
“We want the parents to be the heroes — we want the parents to have the dignity and excitement of gift giving,” Turner said.
The need for local support continues to grow as families struggle despite the sense of normalcy that’s beginning to return.
“There are still a lot of people who are struggling and trying to make ends meet. A lot of families are being faced with the decision ‘Do I pay my bills or do I feed my family?’” Turner said. “We couldn’t do what we do for so many thousands of people in our community without the support of the community. Your dollar is donated here and stays here.”
In addition to monetary and in-kind donations like food and coat drives, the organization relies heavily on volunteers to help run its programs.
“It truly does take a community to do everything we do,” Turner said.