When Angelia Chapman learned her son Mason had widespread brain damage, she sought out The Resource Exchange to assist with his intellectual/developmental disabilities.
Angelia entered Mason into an early intervention program where his development continues to improve. “Having the wealth of information from the team of providers through TRE is one of the biggest reasons Mason gets the care he needs from his various specialty doctors,” Angelia said.
Mason is one of the approximately 9,000 El Paso, Park, Pueblo and Teller County residents TRE helps navigate through the complex system of available supports. TRE’s partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund helps make this possible.
TRE differs from similar agencies as it works to tailor services to each person based on available, suitable needs. TRE partners with more than 200 community agencies and organizations to assist with state-funded services access, and coordinate delivery of Medicaid waivers for those with disabilities or delays, mental health needs or long-term care supports.
As of July 1, 2019, TRE assumed Single Entry Point entry responsibilities and now administers Colorado’s Medicaid waivers. TRE serves about 9,000 people across a four-county service area. Presently, 3,000 people with intellectual/developmental disabilities are awaiting services through Colorado's Developmental Disabilities Medicaid Waiver.
“TRE significantly expanded its reach in the community last year when it assumed SEP responsibilities. We served an additional 3,600 people and their families compared to the prior year,” said Marketing and Communications Manager Julie White.
TRE guides families through a complex support process that includes facing barriers ranging from lack of Internet and transportation services, and access to affordable housing.
Also, TRE provides a range of services from early intervention to long-term care coordination. Early intervention services are provided at no cost to families and TREs’ pediatric team assists about 1,500 children annually.
“We help with disabilities or delays, mental health needs, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, traumatic brain injuries, long-term care supports and Early Intervention for children birth to three years-old,” White said.
Through the ESF, TRE also hosts an annual Breakfast with Santa and an art show featuring work from TRE and partner agency artists. TRE hosts a Legislative Town Hall with community partners to discuss disability issues.
The GoBabyGo event brings together community volunteers and organization therapists to build miniature, customized cars for children. TRE receives a significant portion of its revenue from Medicaid, state, federal and private insurance sources, and accepts donations, grants and private philanthropy.
“Philanthropy helps fund programs not covered through government funding, and helps fill gaps due to budget shortfalls, especially this year when the state budget was cut due to COVID,” White said.
Developing lasting relationships with the people it serves is TRE’s biggest reward, White said. “To see a child grow and develop… or to connect someone to vital services they need to live a better life is why we do the work we do,” White said. To learn more contact White at 719-418-4913 or email juliewhite@tre.org.