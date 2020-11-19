Homeless youth seeking to rebuild themselves are turning to The Place, an organization designed to ignite the potential in youth to exit homelessness and create self-determined, fulfilled lives.
As Colorado Springs’ only licensed youth shelter, The Place ensures youth have safe housing, supportive relationships, employment opportunities and a chance for self-sufficiency and success. Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, The Place builds relationships with youth 15 to 24 by providing key items from clean socks to HIV testing.
Formerly Urban Peak Colorado Springs, The Place exists through government funding and community support. The nonprofit organization has an outreach team that connects with young homeless people, and a 20-bed shelter and housing where youth live safely while working on self-sufficiency, said Development Officer Paige Dubman.
“Community leaders knew we had a need for serving youth experiencing homelessness. The organization mirroring closest what we wanted to do was Urban Peak in Denver, so we became an affiliate in 2000,” Dubman said.
According to Dubman, The Place is the only Colorado Springs nonprofit that caters to homeless teens and young adults. It costs the City of Colorado Springs about $50,000 annually in medical services, police interaction and other financial costs for one homeless youth.
Whether experiencing parental/substance abuse or trafficking, youth are inter-connected for various reasons. “For each person on that path we assist we remove those services and expenses from the city,” Dubman said.
Through its shelter, street outreach and housing programs, The Place each year reaches nearly 600 youth residing in the Pikes Peak Region, assisting them in getting off the streets and on to a path leading toward a brighter future.
Its 20-bed shelter offers meals, clothing, a safe respite from a cold night on the streets and a health clinic link for youth ages 15 to 20. The housing program helps youth live safely while building their long-term self-sufficiency.
The Place welcomes all youth regardless of education level, ethnicity, gender, national origin, race, religion and sexual orientation. “It is because of people like you who are the reason I can smile today,” resident Sana N. said of the assistance she received.
Dubman added, “Next year we hope to have the capacity to provide service to more of you without turning anyone away. In five years we hope to have a drop-in center… so (we) can provide service to a larger population.”
Participating in fundraisers, volunteer programs such as cooking meals and collecting kitchen items for youth moving into an apartment, and raising awareness is the best way to assist The Place in building resources and relationships, Dubman said. Through its Nov. 19-20 Night Out project, The Place participants hope to rise $30,000 to help keep youth off the streets.
“Helping youth exit homelessness and lead a path to self-sufficiency is the organizations’ biggest reward,” Dubman said. Call 719-630-3223 or visit www.theplacecos.org/night-out-2020 for more information.