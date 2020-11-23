“Our mission hasn’t changed due to the pandemic. There are still local disasters, and relief efforts that we are supporting,” said Thomas Gonzalez of the American Red Cross.
While the wildfires wreaking havoc across the state might receive the majority of press attention, it is house and apartment fires that the Southeastern Colorado Red Cross responds to most. Locally, the Red Cross averages 80 house and apartment fires a year and an average of 400 people are made homeless by these disasters.
“We are always looking for people who would like to be a part of our disaster action team: these are volunteers that help provide financial support to those made homeless by a house or apartment fire,” Gonzalez said. “We are always looking for those people because house and apartment fire disasters occur 24/7.”
Nationally the American Red Cross has installed over a million smoke alarms since October 2014, saving over 600 lives. Locally in Southern Colorado, over 6,000 have been installed.
In January, the Red Cross began a new program installing specialized bed-shaker alarms serving the deaf community. The project was 75% completed when the pandemic hit. The specialized alarm alerts someone with hearing loss that their smoke alarm has been triggered by an incident.
“We are slowly getting geared back up to finish installations with community partners. We know that there are a greater number of people who are in need of these specialized alarms,” Gonzalez said. “That’s our goal obviously. We are going to have to adapt how we do that.”
Adaption has been key to making sure the Red Cross can continue to serve the people of southern Colorado.
“The pandemic has affected in how we operate in a close environment. If we are onsite we now take mandatory precautions required,” Gonzalez explained. “We do not operate, unless it’s absolutely necessary, congregate sheltering, that’s sheltering in a gym that you would see in previous years. Now we are operating non-congregate sheltering and that’s where people are staying in hotels. “
As of October 26, the Red Cross had 2,600 clients staying in 1,200 hotel rooms in 34 hotels, because of the current wildfires. Meals are also brought to each family or individual. The financial strain has become immense. To date, over $1 million has been spent on hotel rooms for evacuees.
Gonzalez typified the work the Red Cross does with a story of a man and his 96-year-old mother who had to evacuate due to the Cameron Peak Fire.
“They are appreciative of the Red Cross staff who took care of him and his mother, appreciative of a safe place to stay, the meals brought to their door, the extra time the Red Cross gave them so that they did not have to drive up the mountain in the snow, and most of all they appreciated the kindness and concern that was shown during that time,” Gonzalez recounted.
As part of the national American Red Cross, Gonzalez has seen first hand the kindness and support given.
“I remember during the Black Forest Fire eight years ago we had a number of people from Texas and California. We had, with the exception of one or two states, virtually every state represented supporting our community during those larger wildfire disasters. So now we are paying it back,” Gonzalez said, referencing the staff who would be leaving to help with the effects of the hurricane that hit the Gulf Coast in early November.
“It’s not uncommon for us to be in Louisiana, Washington, Oregon, Texas, supporting our out-of-state neighbors in need,” Gonzalez said.
To support the work of the Red Cross consider making a donation to the Empty Stocking Fund.