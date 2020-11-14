When a local woman recently sought a way out of an abusive relationship, TESSA provided the assistance she and her five children needed.
“I was so scared they would come through the door that I would place the sofa next to the door and sleep next to it, just so I could hear if they were trying to break down the door. He had a weapon and was threatening to kill me…” the client said.
“The (TESSA) staff respected me, took time to understand my needs and advocate for me… TESSA will give you hope, give you options and a way to get out. Without TESSA, I wouldn’t be alive today. I now live in a safe and happy home.”
Since 1977, TESSA has sought to end domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and stalking in El Paso and Teller counties. Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, TESSA empowers clients to take back their lives.
Services includes a 32-bed safe house; advocacy (rural, locally, hospital and court, counseling for individual and group, transitional housing); Youth and Children’s outreach, case management and educating students about healthy vs. unhealthy relationships.
TESSA offers legal services on a case-by-case basis, helping with permanent protection orders, and community outreach, giving presentations to the community and raising awareness of domestic violence and sexual assault and how the community can help.
According to Community Engagement Manager Rica Molet, TESSA is the only confidential victim advocates organization in El Paso County.
“We’re required to attend at least 36 hours of training under a state mandate for becoming a confidential victim advocate. We have the only 32-bed safe house in El Paso County for women and their children fleeing from domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking,” Molet said.
“We provide shelter and safety planning to clients who are in situations some cannot imagine. … We are a mountain of resources, working closely with our community partners to help our clients and we are trauma informed in our approach to helping those who need it.”
TESSA has seen an increase this year in clients requiring support. “Numbers were steady year to year through March, then numbers began to spike in April,” Molet said.
Volunteering, donating and sharing TESSA’s message on social media, and learning about domestic violence, human trafficking, sexual assault and stalking are the best ways to help the ESF and TESSA help the community. Helping empower clients to gain control of their lives and learning about their successes years later is TESSA’s reward, Molet said.
“With a better educated community, we can hope for a better outcome for those going through these challenges and eventually have a community free of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and/or human trafficking,” Molet said.
To learn more, call 719-785-6813. Anyone who requires services or wishes to speak to an advocate is encouraged to call the 24/7 safe line at 719-633-3819.