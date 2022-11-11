Since 1977, TESSA — Trust, Education, Safety, Support, and Advocacy — has served El Paso County victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. But even after 45 years in operation, many in southern Colorado only think of TESSA’s safe house when the organization comes to mind.

Anne Markley came to TESSA after working for several other nonprofits. Markley volunteered for TESSA for eight years and served as president of the board of directors before joining the organization as CEO. In high school and college, Markley saw firsthand the devastation of unhealthy, violent relationships culminating in a friend nearly losing her life at the hand of her boyfriend.

“I thought, ‘Here’s the time now. Here’s the time for me to get involved,’” Markley said.

TESSA is the only provider of services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in El Paso and Teller counties. The organization maintains strict privacy rules, being prohibited by state statute (CRS) 13-90-107 (k) from disclosing any information on its clients.

TESSA’s services to those affected by domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking goes far beyond their well-known safe house. These range from full advocacy, safety planning, client referrals, housing and utility assistance, a 24/7 safe line, counseling, group therapy, play therapy for children and legal services.

“Nothing anybody tells us is going to be reported,” Markley said. “We operate from a trauma-informed care perspective. We give options, but we don’t tell clients how to act. We look at the client as a whole human being and figure out what they need from us. All of what we provide is free.”

In recent years, Markley has seen a drastic increase in the numbers of men and women needing TESSA’s support. The #MeToo movement started new conversations and eased the taboo regarding sexual assault and domestic violence, but it was during the COVID-19 pandemic that TESSA’s staff saw a drastic increase in the level and severity of violence.

“But we also like to think that our increase in numbers is also because more people are aware of TESSA and more people are feeling empowered to come forward,” Markley said.

To that end TESSA has embarked on a massive community outreach initiative to educate the community, from members of the military, to college students, to high school students.

“We want to make sure we reach our youth,” Markley said. “We are expanding exponentially and getting into our schools. It’s imperative that we prevent and stop the cycle of violence. We want to continue to make sure that we build and the community knows (we are) here.”

With ever increasing numbers of clients in need of TESSA’s services, community support is more in demand than ever.

Empty Stocking Fund donations are unrestricted donations that the organization uses for its greatest needs. In 2020, TESSA purchased telehealth platforms with its ESF funds. These systems have been instrumental in serving clients in rural areas.

“There is a place people can turn to,” Markley said. “Men and women. And we believe them. Some people think their situation isn’t as bad as someone else’s. But our advocates listen. We listen and we believe.”