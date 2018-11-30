When Geraldine Bell couldn’t pay her utility bill, Silver Key Senior Services came to her rescue.
“I didn’t have enough money to pay the fee and faced having my utilities cut off,” said Bell, 71. “Silver Key took care of the bill the same day. Silver Key works with LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program) and other funding agencies to help people like me. Now, LIHEAP helps me with my utility bill. I couldn’t be more blessed.”
Bell is one of scores of senior citizens who have benefited from Silver Key. Through its partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund, the agency assists aging neighbors by leading and advocating for the quality of life for those 60-plus, allowing them the choice of safely aging in place with dignity and independence.
Because of its Empty Stocking Fund partnership, Silver Key is able to provide a myriad of assistance services. This includes its Silver Key Connections Café, Home Delivered Meals, Meals on Wheels, Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation services and senior assistance services such as case management and government food program distribution.
Other senior assistance services include a food pantry, guardianship and emergency financial assistance (utility/rent), said Silver Key Donor Relations Director Derek Wilson.
“It’s a great blessing that gifts made to the Empty Stocking Fund are able to provide monies that we are able to make use of all year round,” Wilson said. “In an average month, we serve over 2,000 unique individuals and during the course of the year we are able to support well over 7,000 folks (age) 60-plus.”
According to Wilson, the need for Silver Key services has never been greater. As the El Paso County population increases, the number of folks age 60 and over who rely on Silver Key services also increases, he said. “Our Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation service is probably the one service that is most in demand. We provide over 200 rides daily with our fleet of vehicles,” Wilson said.
“However, the demand is estimated to be nearly double that. What that means is we receive approximately 400 calls a day requesting use of our Silver Key Reserve & Ride transportation service. But due to limited resources, we have to prioritize those rides and are able to accommodate around 210 rides per day for those 60-plus.”
Wilson said Silver Key this year intensified its focus on caring for citizens requiring food and hygiene products. “It’s so fulfilling to see all the partnering agencies collaborating together for the good of our entire community,” Wilson said.
“We’ve had a 20 percent increase in those seeking food assistance from our Silver Key Senior Assistance Food Pantry. Due in part to the Empty Stocking Fund, we are able to ensure that those that come in hungry can leave with food and hygiene products to help sustain them — particularly during this holiday season. We only wish we could do even more.”
Silver Key this year celebrates two decades of partnership with the ESF, Wilson said. Because of the partnership, more senior citizens are able to enjoy an enhanced quality and quantity of life. “Since joining (the ESF) in 1998, we have been able to serve even more and collaborate better with those in our community,” Wilson said.
Bell said she rests easier knowing Silver Key, the Empty Stocking Fund and its group of caring people still exist in a seemingly uncaring world. “Silver Key has always been there for me whenever I needed them. Truly, they are a blessing from God,” Bell said.
To learn more call 719-884-2300 or visit www.silverkey.org.