For more than 50 years non-profit Silver Key has adapted their services to meet the changing needs of El Paso County’s aging adult population. They have no plans to stop, but they do plan to keep adjusting.
“The biggest thing that we want is that the value, worth and needs of all seniors are identified and honored, that the most vulnerable and often forgotten segment of population — seniors — will receive the service and support they deserve,” said Derek Wilson, Silver Key’s chief strategy officer. “Aging is the only shared life experience that all of us will have.”
Silver Key may be known for the rides and meals they provide seniors, but they help seniors in many more ways, including through the food pantry they run in partnership with non-profit Care and Share — the largest in Southern Colorado. According to Wilson, each month the pantry serves more than 1,300 households, which represent more than 2,000 people.
The organization offers behavioral health, companionship services, case management and navigation services that help seniors with housing and personal and health issues. They also provide counseling, therapeutics and assessments of all types, in addition to advanced care planning, guardianship, and medical power of attorney services. Their Veterans Engagement Togetherness Support program matches volunteer companions with veterans and spouses who need help, so they can remain living at home.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the organization adjusted all of their programs to keep taking care of El Paso County seniors. The need for their services has grown as the population has grown and aged, and as a result of the pandemic, the economy and inflation.
“We’ve continued to see some of the largest growth in our organizational history. We’ve been having to grow by leaps and bounds,” Wilson said. “With that growth comes demand, and we have to meet the call because if not us, who?”
To meet the needs of seniors on fixed incomes, in the next two to four years, the organization plans to build 57 units of affordable housing on it’s campus at 1625 S. Murray Blvd.
“Seniors have unique challenges when it comes to affordable housing. In particular, they often are on fixed incomes, often low fixed incomes, so that’s a problem,” Wilson said.
In response to growth in Eastern El Paso County, the organization has started offering extension services in Falcon, Peyton and Calhan in partnership with the Pikes Peak Library District.
To create a sustainable form of revenue while serving more seniors, Silver Key recently launched a program called Reassurance+, which provides services to families who can pay for care. The program includes a hot meal, visits from a trained volunteer companion, and support to digitally connect with friends and family.
“[A family’s] choice to get care from us is our ability to give care to others because 100 percent of any program proceeds go to helping those families in need. It’s a win for everybody,” Wilson said.
In addition to volunteers, funding is the critical piece that enables Silver Key to do what it does — take care of seniors.
“None of it happens without the fuel, which is the dollars. The buses don’t drive on pats on the back, and the meals don’t get bought, paid, made, packaged and delivered out on hugs and kisses,” Wilson said. “Those are great things to have, but we need the dollars to make it happen, and so through our own donors in the community as well as the Empty Stocking Fund, we’re able to do those things and hopefully do more.”