After 50 years of serving the Pikes Peak region, seniors assistance organization Silver Key, and its dedicated group of more than 60 employees and 650 volunteers, shows no signs of slowing down.
“We’re committed to making the Pikes Peak region the best community in which to age, we achieve that by preserving the dignity and independence of older adults so they have the choice to safely age in place,” said Derek Wilson, Silver Key’s director of development.
Founded in 1970, Silver Key was dedicated to improving the quality of life for those in nursing homes. The Nursing Home Volunteer Program was introduced by Silver Key to help alleviate the effects of isolation and loneliness for people living in local care facilities. As the organization grew, it broadened its scope to support seniors who wanted to remain in their own homes. To date, more than 250,000 seniors remain safe and independent thanks to Silver Key’s work.
In 2018 alone, 7,000 seniors in El Paso County sought the assistance of the organization, through transportation services, nutrition information and senior assistance services.
Silver Key has become a catchall of sorts, for direct services for seniors from managing transportation to health care appointments, the Connections Café, Meals on Wheels and the emergency assistance fund.
“Silver Key is not free, although that’s been the perception,” said Wilson. “To the client it is, but there is a price to everything we provide. We look to the community to rise to the occasion.”
The amount of federal funding Silver Key receives is based off of the Older Americans Act and the 2010 census. Wilson said the census is now severely outdated as to the number of people in need of assistance.
“We are working hard to be able to get approval for a tax credit to fund the building of a new, independent, affordable senior living facility adjacent to our current campus at 1605 S. Murray,” said Wilson. “Affordable housing is the issue.”
Apart from housing assistance, Silver Key also sees large numbers of seniors who make use of their Food Pantry, which serves, on average, 1,300 people a month.
“Ten percent of those that come to the food bank have a child living with them, they are raising children in their 60s to their 80s,” Wilson said. “We also give out pet food, on average 200-300 pounds per month; we believe mental health is improved because of a furry companion.”
Wilson underscored the organization’s most pressing issue — funding — with a word of thanks to the Empty Stocking Fund program. “Nothing is free and it has to be funded from somewhere,” he said. “The Empty Stocking Fund makes a big difference.”