Cat Thomas choked back tears as she watched people leaving the Salvation Army with armfuls of food donated by local agencies.
Only the day before, Thomas complained of skyrocketing food prices and poor minimum wage.
“I have no right to complain when people don’t even have enough money to buy bread,” Thomas said.
An international movement and evangelical part of the universal Christian Church, the Salvation Army exists to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and meet human needs in his name without discrimination. Through its involvement with the Empty Stocking Fund, the Salvation Army turns tears of hopelessness into tears of hope.
Because of its partnership with the ESF, Salvation Army provides the Angels Among Us program offering Thanksgiving, Easter, and Christmas food boxes, turkey meals, clothing, toys and gifts for needy families. The organizations’ food pantries are life savers for people who rely on these services to survive.
The Salvation Army also houses the homeless, provides affordable housing for seniors and assists with rent, food and other social services. Coordinator Capt. Doug Hanson said the Salvation Army is especially grateful to the ESF for its involvement with homeless shelter programs.
According to Hanson, the Salvation Army each night shelters and feeds about 100 homeless citizens between age 50-60. This effort provides a sober environment for people seeking to rebuild their lives, he said.
However, obtaining funding to operate the shelters is one of organization’s biggest obstacles, Hanson said. Because funding is at a minimum, the Salvation Army always seeks ways to raise money for shelter improvement. “Need knows no season and the ESF helps us meet these needs especially by November,” Hanson said.
Public perception also is an obstacle as citizens often tend to view folks seeking assistance as being lazy and refusing to care for themselves. This perception is false as about 15 percent of Salvation Army officers are former shelter and street dwellers, many of whom were kicked out of their own homes, Hanson said.
“Some people literally don’t know how to clean a toilet or make a bed, and this where public perception is so important. We don’t want to turn people away and instead want them to be self-sustaining, to earn an income and save money. We want people to have a sense of pride in caring for themselves,” Hanson said.
“I believe we’re slowly solving the homelessness situation, and a change in public perception can help that.”
Looking ahead, Hanson hopes to see the organizations’ homeless services and Children’s After School Center programs expand. Until then, the Salvation Army and ESF will continue to provide the best services possible, Hanson said.
“The work we do is not pretty because the value of a human life is precious. While Jesus restores lives, we try to show people hope and that there is a better way,” Hanson said.
To learn more contact Hanson at 719-884-1060 or Doug.Hanson@usw.salvationarmy.org.