The Pikes Peak YMCA is recognized as an Armed Services YMCA. This designation celebrates the connection with the military in the community going beyond providing programs for active duty and retired personnel. Meeting the needs of military families and spouses are also met.
“Serving the military is a core component of what we do; it’s focus at each of the (nine) centers,” said Shannon Rauen, director of Development and Planned Giving and co-chair of the Y’s military task force. “We offer substantial assistance in the form of scholarships, affordable child care and Project Honor.” The latter includes financial assistance or free access to qualified individuals and families.
“We want to make the most difference we can for the military because they sacrifice so much for us,” Rauen added.
Y Resilience is new program addressing anxiety and depression in development specifically for military spouses and children. “We’ve been serving this community and want to continue to focus on their needs,” explained Jordan Ciambrone, association director of Healthy Living and Corporate Relations. “We’ve seen a great need for mental health resources.”
Ciambrone cited CDC studies comparing levels of anxiety and depression from a February 2019 survey to June 2020. “Anxiety levels are three times higher and depressive disorders are four times higher,” she said. Additionally, military suicides account for 20% of those reported.
“The need is obviously great right now,” she said, for addressing these concerns.
The four-week program is expected to begin in January. It will focus on resiliency by addressing the YMCA’s tenet of caring for spirit, body and mind. The group will be kept small, between 15 and 20, Ciambrone said. “We want to keep the cohort tight because this is about building relationships.”
Although the curriculum is still being developed, as envisioned adults and children will discuss similar topics. “Obviously the topics will be delivered differently,” she said. “We hope to spark conversation between parents and children. It’s a coordinated program for everyone to learn the tools they need (when facing mental health issues).”
Although the military addresses these concerns, Ciambrone said the program will “fortify the military community on this issue while also utilizing the Y’s resources. We saw an opportunity to fill a gap.”
Rauen is a military spouse and first came in contact with the Y 11 years ago shortly after her son was born and her husband was deployed. “I remember feeling so alone and isolated,” she said. It was there, she said, she made some of her best friends. “The Y’s focus on the importance of services for the military, families and spouses is impactful. It’s how we operate.”
She is quick to note many programs couldn’t exist without support from the community at large. “Without donors and the Empty Stocking Fund it wouldn’t be possible to make these connections with those we serve,” she said. “This is so important, especially right now.”