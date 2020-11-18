The Pediatric Pathways Program was not the formal name at the time Jenny and Todd Buckhouse were provided care when facing the death of their newborn son in 2006, but that didn’t affect the sensitive, thoughtful attention they received.
Doctors were uncertain their son, Noah, would even survive the birth or what his functionality would be if he did. He was born in November and died the following January.
Before his birth, the Buckhouses were contacted about enrolling in the program. This meant, Jenny said, they would be provided with “comfort measures from birth to when we brought him home from the hospital to the time he transitioned to heaven.”
She said she was checked on daily and care was always only a phone call away. “They gave me feedback on expectations, counseling, medical care, whatever we needed and we needed all those services. They provided me with exceptional medical staff to help keep my son comfortable. It wasn’t just medical care, but emotional care as well.”
She credits Pediatric Pathways and Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care as giving her the comfort and knowledge of having done everything possible to care for her son. “I personally can walk with my head held high knowing we loved our son, thanks to the most outstanding care and love we all received. I do not have any regrets.”
Since 1980, the team at Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care has helped thousands of patients and their families face the physical, emotional and spiritual demands of life-limiting illness.
Jenny offers this advice, “I would tell others that when faced with the unexpected such as learning your child will not live, but you choose to carry your child just know that Pikes Peak Hospice will walk in that journey with you.”
Of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, Jennny said, “It’s a long-standing, outstanding organization in this community. They will help loved ones who are transitioning from this world to heaven.”
The Buckhouses volunteer and donate monthly to the organization. Every year, on their son’s birthday, they volunteer at the Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care office to honor his memory. “We do whatever they have for us,” she said. Sometimes it’s writing about their son, stocking the pamphlets, or doing basic office work. “Whatever they need, we’ll do.”
A video produced by the organization shares the Buckhouses’ story and explains much of what Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, in particular Pediatric Pathways, is all about. Medical director Angela Poppe Ries said in the video, “We could not imagine losing our own children or losing our own loved ones, and so together we need to be there for the family to offer them support. To offer them guidance. And, also just to offer them love.”