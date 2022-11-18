Last summer when Irma was in her 90s, she knew her death was imminent.
Her care team from Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care (PPHPC) lovingly and professionally attended to all of her physical and emotional needs until her death this fall.
“Pikes Peak Hospice offers each patient the comfort, care and dignity they deserve at this stage in their life,” said Andrew Petersen, executive director of the nonprofit. “We have had a great opportunity to serve over 2,000 patients and family members in 2022.”
Of 12 hospices in the Pikes Peak Region, PPHPC is the only one that is a nonprofit.
“We go above and beyond standard Medicare and Medicaid paid services,” doing more than those services require, Petersen said.
Approaching death can be an uncertain and difficult time. Available services from PPHPC focus on physical, emotional and spiritual needs while attending to end-of-life issues, life-limiting or terminal illnesses and grief support.
Most people want to receive services within their homes. For patients who require inpatient treatment, eight rooms are available through PPHPC at Penrose Hospital. Patients served can be undocumented, homeless (even receiving services at their living spaces under bridges), unfunded and unreimbursed. PPHPC covers all costs if a patient and family are unable to pay.
So-called sentimental journeys are a prime example of ways PPHPC goes above and beyond other types of care as patients face their final days.
Recently, a young woman’s last wish was to attend a Demi Lovato concert in Denver. She said: “I just want her to know I exist.” The patient received tickets along with transportation and meal expenses for herself and family members so she was able to joyfully attend the event.
Another patient had always been an avid skier. He was taken to a resort where he used a ski chair to hit the slopes one last time. A patient who had spent most of his life in Ecuador received one last welcome visit from a close Ecuadorean friend.
“Hospice is about living … helping that patient to live life to the fullest until the end, and the family can share this experience with them,” Petersen said.
The program sponsors a volunteer who visits with veterans to honor their service. During this “pinning ceremony,” a pin is presented to the patient accompanied by a respectful salute. In a recent case, a patient near death responded to the salute with a hand slowly raised to her forehead. She died four hours later.
A frequent, poignant request honored by the nonprofit is for one last family portrait to be taken. Patients and family members are seeking a lasting memento honoring the life of the patient, to provide comfort and a lasting memorial.
On Nov. 12, the Trees of Life Ceremony, a time-honored community tradition sponsored by PPHPC, was held at the Colorado Springs Pioneer Museum. The names of loved ones who have died over the past year were read before the tree lighting.
Most of the deceased had been involved with PPHPC. After the names were read, trees surrounding the museum burst into light dressed with thousands of sparkling white bulbs. One tree with red, white and blue lights honored military and first responders.