As Peak Vista Community Health Centers enters another year of partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund and its affiliates, the organization’s president and executive director said this is a time to acknowledge what the community has overcome.
“This is a celebration of the community and how much we have faced this year,” Pam McManus said. “The Empty Stocking Fund is one more incredible example of how our community comes together.”
Typically, Peak Vista oversees the care of more than 94,000 patients at its 28 facilities throughout the Pikes Peak and East Central regions. This averages to about one in six residents who use the services, McManus said. “This shows just how much people trust us with their care. We appreciate this trust.” It’s the result, she said, of Peak Vista’s approach to working with patients. “Each time a person enrolls with us we take that very seriously. We want the patient’s voice to be heard. We listen to what they want in their health care.”
McManus explained early on in the pandemic, when elective procedures were put on hold, there was a decrease in the number of services utilized. “Dental coverage was down, seniors tended to use telehealth instead of coming in, parents kept their kids home. Families were making tough decisions about their care,” she said.
Peak Vista adjusted to the times with drive-through COVID-19 testing, and more recently with walk-in testing for school age kids.
“We’ve been working hard through this whole COVID season,” McManus said.
Amy Welsh, director of communications, added, “We’ve seen an increased need for behavioral health services. People are facing a lot of anxiety in these times.”
Toward that end, McManus said Peak Vista has an integrated behavioral health program. “This year we opened an enrichment counseling center for individuals, families and marriage counseling for couples. We welcome anybody who just needs somebody to talk to, to listen.”
“As things change, anxiety does, too,” she said. “School children who are or aren’t going to school because of changes, individuals whose businesses are failing, we’re here to support. We staff a psychiatrist and other medical providers including medicine management, if needed.”
“With stress on the economy, the number of uninsured patients increased. We make sure we’re there for everybody,” MCManus said. “The Empty Stocking Fund is one way we can make sure people have access to primary medical and dental care. Partnering with other Empty Stocking agencies we’re able to work together. We use our resources wisely and collaboratively. What we find is many may need something that isn’t necessarily covered, and the Empty Stocking Fund is a bridge. It’s really is the safety net of the safety nets in our community.”