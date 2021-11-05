In 2021 over 40,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered by Peak Vista Community Health Centers to citizens of the Pikes Peak and East Central regions. This response to get vaccines into the arms of community members has been not only admirably expeditious, but accomplished with amazing organizational skills and efficiency. Vaccinations continue to be available to anyone who needs them, with the administration of booster shots on the horizon.
Peak Vista is a Federally Qualified Health Center that is dedicated to serving its over 93,000 patients; not only with medical, dental, and mental health needs, but also ensuring that members of the community are able to overcome barriers to receiving the care and treatment they need within a collaborative setting.
Every patient completes a needs assessment that guides care, and opens the door to case management as needed. Examples of barriers include transportation issues, being home bound, proximity to health care treatment centers, and phobias. One home bound patient who is an amputee, couldn’t afford the in-home treatment he needed. Peak Vista provided funds for him to receive in-home health care three times a week, ensuring he could remain in his own home.
A considerable accomplishment in 2021 for Peak Vista was keeping their doors open! In addition to vaccine administration, the organization accelerated tele-health and virtual care leading the way into the future for these increasingly regular modes of care. During this 50th anniversary year, home visits providing case management, as well as clinical care and addressing equity concerns; ensure that as much as possible is being done to provide care for all who need it.
Projected to open in February, 2022 is Peak Vista Community Health Center Downtown located in a whole new sector of Colorado Springs on the corner of S. Tejon St. and E. Las Vegas St. This new clinic is slated to cover populations that have previously not been reached to a full extent. Families, those experiencing homelessness or at risk for homelessness, populations lacking resources, and those with transportation difficulties are examples of who will be served through full-care services at this intentional location.
The ripple effect of the pandemic has considerably impacted health care services. Adequate shelter can be instrumental to maintain a minimal toll on health and overall stability.
Certainly loss of employment and the risk of housing loss have impacted Peak Vista patients during the pandemic, and are addressed through case management. Patient risk levels can lead to prioritization, and Peak Vista coordinates with 30 programs to provide housing assistance that avoids gaps and overlapping of services. One patient assisted by Peak Vista with housing issues was a pregnant mother of a 7-year-old was able to quickly avoid eviction. She had lost her job when her daughter needed to be schooled at home during COVID.
The primary goal for Peak Vista in 2022 is simple. “We want to provide exceptional health to everyone regardless of insurance status or ability to pay”, says Cassidy Palermo, Vice President of Clinical Operations Behavioral Health Operations and Special Programs/Projects. “We’ve been here 50 years and we want to be here another 50 years!” she exclaims.
Peak Vista strives to address and overcome obstacles for all citizens within the geographic area it serves. This will lead not only to quality health care; but to managing complex care issues, and providing services and resources needed to wrap around the needs of all patients.