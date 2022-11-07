Peak Vista Community Health Centers has evolved from a single clinic in Colorado Springs open two nights a week to operating 23 clinics throughout the Pikes Peak region reaching to the Kansas border.

While the expansion since its inception in 1971 is impressive, what Lisa James, senior director of philanthropy, said she finds amazing is Peak Vista’s mission. “We’re here to provide exceptional health care to people who don’t have access, regardless of their ability to pay. We believe everyone deserves as good a care as anyone in the community in a safe and clean setting.”

Earlier this year, Peak Vista opened a downtown clinic. Patients are either referred through social services or “we go out and bring people in,” James said. She recounted a story about someone who’d been living in the clinic parking lot for three weeks. Without pressure, staff talked with the person, ensuring it was a safe place and ability to pay was not an issue. “It took that long for them to feel comfortable about coming in.”

The Peak Vista approach to health care is to serve the whole person through an integrated model incorporating primary care, dental care and behavioral care. “Globally, this is the gold standard of health care,” James added.

Health care is available for everyone, from babies to the elderly. “We provide services for the whole life cycle,” she explained, “again, regardless of the ability to pay.”

Peak Vista’s partnership with the Empty Stocking Fund allows the nonprofit to apply contributions to its Compassionate Care Fund. “This is why the Empty Stocking Fund is so critically important to us,” James said.

James shared the story of a young woman in her early 20s, currently a patient, who was paralyzed in a fall. “We’re helping manage her health care. She’s having to relearn how to walk and move her hands. We were able through our Compassionate Care Fund to buy her a wheelchair and colored pencils.”

While the latter might sound unimportant on the surface, James explained the critical role they serve. “The wheelchair provides mobility and the colored pencils help with fine motor skills. Both are central to her future and make a profound difference in quality of life. They’re the linchpin to independent living.”

She added, “Care is at the center of our soul here at Peak Vista. We see the whole person. We treat everyone with care and respect. The Compassionate Care Fund really helps bring that care to life.”

Goals for 2023 are to continue to find ways to improve the care it provides and to further enhance its services.

Peak Vista's medical providers include internists, family medicine, pediatrics, women’s health, dentists, among numerous others who work with the clinical staff. Eighteen of the 23 clinics are in Colorado Springs. Divide, Flagler, Fountain, Limon and Strasburg also have clinics. In addition to After Hours Care, the Pediatric Health Center and the Women’s Health Center, Peak Vista also offers Telecare.

The organization has provided care to 89,000 patients, with 87% at or below the national poverty level. “There are nine states smaller than our service area,” James said.