How to Donate

"Empty Stocking Fund sparks the giving spirit of the Pikes Peak Region to benefit local non-profits, serving neighbors in need."

You can “spark the giving spirit by donating @ www.EmptyStockingFundCO.org or Text ESF to 56512. Call 476-1673 to make a credit card or stock donation. Make check payable to the Empty Stocking Fund and mail to P.O. Box 910942, Denver, CO 80291-0942. Like us on Facebook at EmptyStockingFundCO or follow us on Twitter @EmptyStockingFundCO.