Partners in Housing not only helps its clients to obtain stable housing, but its year-long self-sufficiency program helps transform lives for the better.
For 30 years, Partners in Housing has helped Colorado Springs families in a housing crisis — currently homeless, on the verge of homelessness or fleeing domestic violence — move toward stability, self-reliance and prosperity.
“Families come to us in whatever circumstance has fallen upon them — housing is always at the center of that crisis,” Executive Director Mary Stegner said. “They’ve either been evicted or they’re going to be evicted, they’re fleeing domestic violence, they’re living somewhere that’s not suitable or sometimes in their cars. Then they come into our program for a year where we work with them on whatever it was that went wrong.”
The self-sufficiency program provides a family one year of transitional housing, individualized case management, life skills training, budget and credit counseling, and career preparedness and placement.
While families are in the program, they live in housing that Partners in Housing owns throughout the community. They pay rent equal to 30% of their income, so in months when they don’t have income, they don’t pay rent.
“We feel like it gets them in the habit of paying rent to somebody the first of every month even if it is just a small amount they pay to us,” Stegner said. “Then we can provide them with a rental history after that 12 months is up.”
The organization receives more applicants than they can currently help, Stegner said. In October after the Centers for Disease Control eviction moratorium ended, Partners in Housing received a record number of applicants.
“We have far more applicants than we can help. We do have a strategic plan to grow our programs to assist more families. We’re not putting ourselves out of business, unfortunately. We are still seeing a huge need,” she said.
In 2020, 92% of clients were single moms “struggling to make ends meet without a livable wage and career path, so that’s something we work with them intently on during that year,” Stegner said.
Each adult in the program completes a career assessment and gets help setting career goals and making a plan to reach them.
Stegner and her staff watch the families grow, improve their credit scores and budgeting skills, establish a rental history, and then go out into the community and prosper. Last year, 87% of participants exited to their own stable housing, Stegner said.
“We are really proud of the work that the families do in the program,” Stegner said. “We see a mom who came to us and fled domestic violence. She’s lost all confidence in herself, and you can see that, and then you watch her bloom while she’s with us during that year.”
The program and the stability it brings also has a huge impact on the children involved.
“They’ve gone to school with their backpack, and they’ve got their pajamas and their toothbrush with them because they don’t know where they’re going that night versus they know where they’re sleeping that night, they know can get their homework done and that mom is going to be home with them. It’s just incredible to watch,” Stegner said.
To help families by giving them tools they need to be self-sufficient and successful, Partners in Housing needs the support of community volunteers and donations.
“Partners in Housing uses volunteers in every way that you can imagine and every way that they can imagine,” Stegner said. “It takes money to run a nonprofit — it takes money to help people.”