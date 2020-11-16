Something had to be done.
By July, the pandemic was jeopardizing the mental health of many people who had such symptoms as difficulty sleeping, irritability, excessive eating or not eating enough, inability to concentrate, sadness, anger, loss of energy, stress of isolation or continually being cooped up with others, alcohol excesses and drug use.
To give local frontline mental health resources a boost, El Pomar Foundation and Gazette Charities added another agency to the Empty Stocking Fund.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness Colorado Springs is the first partnership since 2016 to be added to the list.
NAMI is a grass roots organization which has a dozen formal programs that are free and peer-led for not only the mentally ill and families, but for those who are feeling depressed, anxious, and isolated because of COVID-19 stress.
“We started getting a lot of calls for help,” noted Lori Jarvis, executive director. “Those who have never had mental health challenges are struggling now. Whether homebound or frontline. Our programs provide a safe place where people aren’t alone with their struggles.”
The agency uses curriculum developed and vetted by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.
There are both in-person programs that abide by strict COVID health guidelines and online virtual groups for individuals and families. The agency also helps connect clients with local clinical and counseling options.
NAMI is partnering with University of Colorado Colorado Springs, El Paso Public Health, and Aspen Pointe in a new program called GRIT (letstalkgrit.com). Designed by UCCS , it is a free five-hour online empowerment program for first responders, medical providers, veterans, and the community at large. It is designed to strengthen one’s resiliency and coping skills and help others do the same.
“We all need the reassurance that we can to get through this,” Jarvis said.
NAMI was started in 1983 by two mothers who had children with mental illness. They shared resources and emotional support and expanded to offer the community education and help on how to cope. It’s always been a grass roots organization. Jarvis became the agency’s first paid executive in 2012.
Jarvis knows how isolated one feels when dealing with mental health issues. Ten years ago she was overwhelmed by the mental health struggles of family members and so sought help from NAMI.
“Our family had not been open about what was going on,” she recalled. NAMI helped her understand the biological nature of diagnosis, and learn coping skills. “NAMI made a positive difference in our lives and relationships.”
She added, “What was so amazing was to go to group sessions and realize I wasn’t alone.”