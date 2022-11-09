Support groups, educational classes and a wealth of resources are a major part of what NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health) offers individuals and families facing mental health conditions.
Yet, there’s one more thing that is just as important to consider. “We’re here,” said Kelly Spieker, communications coordinator. “We’ve learned that sometimes someone just wants to be heard. They’re in a stressful situation and they just want someone to listen. We’re in the best position to just be listeners.”
NAMI provides information, understanding and assistance, Spieker explained. This is accomplished through several programs based on a peer-to-peer model. That is, those leading the programs have personally experienced mental health conditions at some level.
Individuals and families can register over the phone or in person to participate in a weekly support group or one of the multiweek programs offered throughout the year.
“We’re here for individuals walking with a mental health condition,” Spieker said. Three programs for families are offered. These include Basics, a six-week program designed for parents and caregivers of those 17 years or younger. A Basics support group is also available. This eight-week Family-to-family program, like all of the agency’s offerings, adheres to NAMI’s mission statement, which “creates and cultivates a welcoming community of peers who educate, support and advocate for people and families living with mental health conditions.”
“During COVID, NAMI had to pivot to offer services virtually,” Spieker said. “We’re back to in-person but are continuing to offer the same things virtually as well.”
As with most nonprofit groups, NAMI relies heavily not only on financial donations but also volunteers. In 2021, 3,000 volunteer hours were logged with the organization. “These aren’t just people trying to get community service hours. Many have been through our programs,” Spieker said. “We rely heavily on our volunteers; we couldn’t do what we do without them. They do everything from manning the front desk to assisting with annual events and more.”
Other numbers from 2021 include supporting more than 770 individuals in its Connections Support Group, 500 in the family support group and fielding more than 1,600 phone calls for support services and referrals.
NAMI works closely with other Empty Stocking Fund recipients. It’s located on the Silver Key campus on South Murray Boulevard. That proximity allows for a lot of interaction, Spieker said. “If we don’t have the right resources, or they don’t, we work hand-in-hand to make sure the individual or family is served.”
NAMI’s Home Front program is designed for active military, veterans and their families. Spieker said there’s a lot of interaction with Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center. There are numerous other community partnerships, including Cedar Springs and Peak View Behavioral Health, among others.
“We’re happy to be part of the Empty Stocking Fund,” Spieker said. “We’re humbled and grateful to be among the community’s best of the best (nonprofits).”
Recently, NAMI added presentations at area high schools to its menu of services.
“Our role is to educate, support and advocate,” Spieker said. “We like to consider ourselves the first line of defense. Our peer-to-peer model allows individuals to walk with someone through their mental health experience.”