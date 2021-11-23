It’s well-known the military has a large presence in Colorado Springs. What may be lesser known are the services offered by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center for those who are no longer on active duty or about to shift from it.
The organization provides transitional and employment assistance, mental health counseling, connection to community resources and much more.
Lindsey Caroon, in-house communications and marketing director for Mt. Carmel, said beyond the stats regarding those served are the stories of the individuals and families Mt. Carmel helps.
She told of a family relocating to Colorado Springs whose U-Haul was broken into and all its contents stolen. “Mt. Carmel replaced all of their belongings and furnished their new home,” Caroon said. “The mom’s way of giving back is to show up with the family’s large SUV and volunteer when we have things that need to be moved. It’s a way of coming full circle.”
Another story Caroon shared involved a female veteran married to another veteran who was suffering from PTSD. “She used every service we have, from mental health counseling to help with utilities. We were able to help her get a scholarship to real estate school. She also started a painting company and is hiring veterans. She is doing amazing things.”
Not only did Caroon cite the woman’s accomplishments, but she also shared how it changed her own perspectives. “We tend to think of men in these situations. For me it changed the face of what a veteran looks like. She’s now a citizen woven into the fabric of the Colorado Springs community doing amazing things. She’s no longer using the services, but they were a springboard for her.”
Caroon said, “The focus is on solving problems holistically.” This means not simply addressing one issue but looking at the bigger picture since many issues faced by veterans are connected. For example, job loss can lead to homelessness, both of which impact mental health.
According to the Mt. Carmel website, Behavioral Health and Wellness services include on-site and virtual counseling, support groups, retreats and more. The Transition and Employment component assists those leaving the military for civilian life. Workshops, job fairs, career counseling and veteran job coaching are among the serves provided. Veteran and family resources include homeless outreach, education programs and legal aid.
The organization was founded in 2016 and has served more than 10,000 clients since then. It has 140 active volunteers.