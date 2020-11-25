Chris McGeorge spent 11 years in the U.S. Army. But after his last deployment to Afghanistan he came home suffering from what was later diagnosed as Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Traumatic Brain Injury.
After discharge , he served a nine -month jail term for what he said was aggression against a law officer, behavior exacerbated by the PTSD.
After serving time, he had to do 100 hours of public service. He had heard about Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center in a jail outreach program and sought help there a year ago.
While there is help on bases, when military personnel are discharged, they sometimes spiral downward. They find it confusing and intimidating to obtain needed services, including federal veterans benefits.
Mt. Carmel emphasizes being a comforting environment for clients to get not only transition and employment assistance, but behavioral health and wellness.
Behavioral issues often must be addressed before jobs, shelter and everything else can come together successfully, said Bob McLaughlin, Mt. Carmel chief operating officer.
The retired Army colonel who at one time managed transitions for departing Fort Carson troops, helped open the center in 2016 for Gerald “Jay” Cimino, a former Marine.
It was the long- time dream of Cimino who is Mt. Carmel’s board chairman, and professionally is CEO of the Phil Long dealerships. His daughter Gina Cimino is vice chairman of the nonprofit. The name Mt, Carmel comes from a church Jay Cimino attended in childhood.
Programs includes individual, group and couples therapy, and alternative classes such as trauma-focused yoga, PTS-focused art and photo therapy, Tai chi, and equine therapy.
The alternative programs are free. Counseling is based on a sliding scale. Programs are staffed by interns who are graduating into health care careers.
Mt. Carmel partners with more than 50 local agencies. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have worked with Care and Share and Colorado Springs Food Rescue to distribute emergency food via a drive-by program at the center not only for clients, but the wider local community.
McGeorge was able to hold onto his home through all his travails. He now works at Mt. Carmel as the center’s building manager, and has also started his own mobile mechanic business. He plans to finish his education in automotive management at Colorado State University Pueblo.
“Mt. Carmel has helped me every step of the way, and now I have the ability to help other veterans,” McGeorge said.