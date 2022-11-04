A record number of refugees and asylum seekers found new homes this year in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah, including about 700 in the Colorado Springs area, with the help of Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains.

More than 2,500 people from 44 nations were resettled by the agency’s Denver office, up more than 400% from 2021, with the largest numbers arriving from Afghanistan, Cuba, Ukraine and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, said Margo Hatton, vice president of development in the agency’s Denver office. Most of the refugees were fleeing the 2021 collapse of the previous Afghan government, political strife in Cuba, the war in Ukraine and political violence in Congo.

The agency assigns a case manager and a volunteer to every refugee to help them get identification documents, find jobs and help children get settled into a new school once they arrive in Colorado Springs, Denver, Greeley and other locations where refugees are sent, Hatton said. Refugees also receive cultural mentorship from teams of trained volunteers who work with the families for six to eight months to become more comfortable in their new communities.

“Colorado Springs has been such an amazing community embracing these refugees,” Hatton said. “These families are escaping very difficult circumstances. They are hungry to become self sufficient by getting jobs and getting their kids settled into a school.”

The number of refugees and asylum seekers has grown dramatically since Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump as president, nearly reaching the levels during the Obama administration. The number of refugees and asylum seekers fell sharply under the Trump presidency.

In addition to its refugee resettlement services, the organization is known in Colorado Springs for operating the KPC Respite Center and Nursery, which offers free, licensed day care for children up to age 5 whose families are in crisis. The center reopened in September after an extensive 15-month remodeling project that gutted the former single-family home after a pipe burst in mid-2021 and caused extensive damage. Ascension Lutheran Church housed the center during construction.

Lutheran Family Services uses funds from the Empty Stocking Fund to support the KPC center, which is the only facility of its type in Colorado. Hatton said Colorado Springs donors “have a real heart for KPC because it is place to go for parents when they have no other options.”

The agency also operates a full-service adoption agency, including international adoption; foster care services for children unable to live with their birth families; the Anchor House program in Denver for teens who have aged out of the foster care system and still need support; and the SafeCare Colorado program that provides in-home services to parents to train them how to provide a safe home, address child health needs, and engage in positive interactions with their children ages 5 and under.

Other programs operated by Lutheran Family Services include free mental health services and trauma-informed care in partnership with the Colorado Spirit Crisis Counseling Program for refugees, fire victims and others who have survived disasters and other traumas as well as its Pregnancy Options Colorado program for unplanned pregnancy counseling and the Lifework Aging Solutions program that offers guardianship services for seniors with cognitive issues.

The agency was started in 1948 and had an annual budget of $13.4 million for its 2019-20 fiscal year, according to the latest annual report posted on its website.