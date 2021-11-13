This year presented unique challenges for Lutheran Family Services Rocky Mountains due to the recent need for resettlement of Afghan refugees. Events in Afghanistan quickly accelerated and these refugees were suddenly and swiftly airlifted out of their home country.
Victoria Norton, regional development coordinator, said that LFSRM is the only agency in Colorado Springs currently working with Afghan refugees who are in desperate need of finding safety and asylum in the United States. Although LFSRM has been instrumental in resettling immigrants from around the world for many years, the focus this year became Afghanistan as the country fell to Taliban rule over the summer. The Colorado Springs office agreed to take 100 Afghans, many of whom had assisted the United States in roles including translators, guides, drivers and embassy employees.
Some of the refugees have arrived and others are waiting for the paperwork of their Special Immigration Visas to be processed. Services offered to them from LFSRM include being set up in housing that is fully furnished with everything they need from Day 1 of their arrival. Once the refugees receive their work authorization visas, employment opportunities, particularly in the hospitality industry, will be presented and explored. Another valuable service is provided by cultural mentorship teams consisting of trained volunteers who work with families for six to eight months. These volunteers help the exiles assimilate and acclimate to living in Colorado Springs as they become thriving members of the community.
For over 70 years, the nonprofit organization has provided a wide range of services in the Colorado Springs area, including refugee resettlement services. LFSRM provides other ongoing benefits as well. Full service adoption, including international adoption, has continually been available since 1948. Foster care services are provided by skilled and caring families for children who are unable to live with their birth families. Unaccompanied refugee minors, who are typically older teens who have been abandoned or have no supportive family members, are placed in licensed foster homes.
Prevention services include SafeCare Colorado, which provides in-home services for families who can use assistance so their children up to age 5 can thrive and be safe. A unique service in the state of Colorado is the KPC Respite Center and Nursery, providing free, licensed day care for families in crisis.
Disaster services are available as needed. During the ongoing pandemic, LFSRM has been partnering with The Colorado Spirit Crisis Counseling Program to offer free mental health services that provide emotional support through the recovery process. Additional services include unplanned pregnancy counseling and Lifework Aging Solutions for seniors.
The goal of LFSRM is to always meet the needs of the community and the upcoming year is no exception. Children and families living on the margins who are the most vulnerable members of the community can depend on Lutheran Family Services for support, financial assistance and housing as stabilization is reached and maintained.